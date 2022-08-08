United States names roster for 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, including quartet from 2021 gold medal team

USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who will make up the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team set to compete in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship from Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.

The group returns 17 of the 25 that were originally rostered in December 2021 before the tournament was postponed.

The team also features four members of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team that won a gold medal in Edmonton, including forwards Brett Berard (Providence) and Landon Slaggert (Notre Dame), and defensemen Brock Faber (Minnesota) and Tyler Kleven (North Dakota).

“We had a great week of camp followed by a pair of good pre-tournament games to help us finalize our roster,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “We had some spots to fill from December and we filled them in well. These are hard decisions, but we believe these are the 25 best players to achieve our goal.”

The roster, comprised of players born in 2002 or later, come from 17 different states. A total of 22 players are expected to play college hockey this upcoming season.

FORWARDS

Brett Berard, Providence

Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan (signed with San Jose in offseason)

Logan Cooley, Minnesota

Matt Coronato, Harvard

Riley Duran, Providence

Dominic James, Minnesota Duluth

Matt Knies, Minnesota

Carter Mazur, Denver

Hunter McKown, Colorado College

Sasha Pastujov, Guelph (OHL)

Mackie Samoskevich, Michigan

Red Savage, Miami

Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame

Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin

DEFENSEMEN

Sean Behrens, Denver

Brock Faber, Minnesota

Luke Hughes, Michigan

Wyatt Kaiser, Minnesota Duluth

Tyler Kleven, North Dakota

Ian Moore, Harvard

Jack Peart, St. Cloud State

Jacob Truscott, Michigan

GOALIES

Remington Keopple, Cornell

Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College

Andrew Oke, Saginaw (OHL)

Team USA is set to face Germany in its first preliminary round game Aug. 9 at Rogers Place with faceoff set for 8 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET. All games will be televised live on NHL Network.

Nate Leaman (Providence) is the head coach of the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team with Grant Potulny (Northern Michigan), Kris Mayotte (Colorado College), and Steve Miller (Minnesota) serving as assistant coaches, and Theresa Feaster (Providence) as video coach.

The United States enters the event having earned medals in five of the last six tournaments, including most recently winning its fifth gold medal in 2021 in Edmonton. To date, the U.S. National Junior Team has claimed 13 medals, including five gold (2021, 2017, 2013, 2010, 2004), two silver (2019, 1997) and six bronze (2018, 2016, 2011, 2007, 1992, 1986).