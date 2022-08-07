Michigan tabs alumnus, one-year assistant Naurato as interim head coach

Brandon Naurato will serve as Michigan’s interim men’s hockey head coach for the 2022-23 season.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year,” said Manuel.

“I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership.”

“I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have to what is the most storied program in college hockey,” said Naurato. “I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their trust and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff.”

Naurato recently completed his first season on the Michigan bench following three years with the NHL Detroit Red Wings, where he served as a player development consultant.

Naurato played at Michigan from 2006-09, making the NCAA tournament all four years. In 130 career games, the Livonia, Mich., native scored 32 goals and 64 points and helped the Wolverines to the CCHA championship and a Frozen Four appearance in 2008.

Manuel ousted previous head coach Mel Pearson on Friday after details of an investigation became public earlier in the week.