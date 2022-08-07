Minnesota’s Faber to captain 2022 U.S. World Junior squad; Bordeleau, Slaggert tabbed alternates

The United States has their captains for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.

Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber has been named captain of the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team, while forwards Thomas Bordeleau (Michigan) and Landon Slaggert (Notre Dame) were named alternate captains.

Faber and Slaggert were members of the gold medal-winning 2021 U.S. National Junior Team.

“You don’t make it through this tournament if everyone doesn’t lead,” said Team USA coach Nate Leaman (Providence). “At some point, every guy will be called upon to lead in their way, especially if we want to win gold.”

All three players completed their sophomore seasons at their respective schools in 2021-22. Bordeleau signed an NHL contract with the San Jose Sharks during the offseason.

Team USA will begin play in the World Junior Championship on Aug. 9 in Edmonton against Germany. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET and can be seen live on NHL Network.