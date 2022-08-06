Western Michigan, Northeastern to play Music City Hockey Classic on Nov. 25 as part of double header with NHL’s Predators

Western Michigan and Northeastern play in the regional semifinal March 25, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. (photo: Ruch Gagnon).

Western Michigan and Northeastern will be taking part in the first annual Music City Hockey Classic on Friday, Nov. 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of a double header with the Nashville Predators.

Game time is to be determined.

The game sets up a rematch of the NCAA Northeast Regional semifinal game between the Broncos and the Huskies from last season.

WMU won the thriller in overtime, 2-1, on a goal by Luke Grainger.

On Nov. 25, the Predators host the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

