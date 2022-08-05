Pearson out as Michigan men’s hockey head coach

Mel Pearson will not return as head coach at Michigan for the 2022-23 season.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel made the announcement in a brief statement on Friday.

Pearson’s contract had expired at midnight on May 1 of this year, but he remained in the position pending a new agreement.

“It has been determined that Mel Pearson will not return as our ice hockey coach,” said Manuel in the statement. “This decision has been weighed heavily and for some time. We welcomed an independent third-party review into the climate and culture of our program before furthering our assessment in lockstep with campus leadership.

“Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review.”

Details of the third-party review by law firm WilmerHale as well as leaked results of a student survey were disclosed on Tuesday by The Athletic, prompting calls for Pearson’s dismissal.

“Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness with what we’ve heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan,” said Manuel.

Pearson recently completed his fifth season behind the Wolverines’ bench, compiling a 99-64-16 (.598) record, including a 31-10-1 campaign this past season and a semifinal appearance in the 2022 Frozen Four.

No details on an interim head coach or a search for Pearson’s replacement have been announced by the University of Michigan.