Bergin back with Sacred Heart as assistant coach after stint in ’21-22 with AHL’s Bears

Sacred Heart has announced the addition of Steve Bergin as a new assistant coach for the Pioneers.

He previously coached with SHU during the 2020-21 season.

“We are thrilled to have Steve return to our coaching staff,” said SHU head coach C.J. Marottolo in a statement. “He has rapidly climbed the ladder and is highly respected in both the college and professional coaching circles.”

Bergin previously served as an assistant coach of the AHL’s Hershey Bears last season.

“I am beyond excited to be back with the SHU family and part of the coaching staff again,” Bergin said.

Prior to his first stint at SHU, Bergin was the head coach of the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.

Bergin skated for Connecticut from 2007 to 2011 and was team captain his senior year. He went on to play minor league hockey for five seasons.

Bergin’s responsibilities at SHU include recruiting, working with the team’s defensemen, running the penalty kill, assisting in practice and game-planning and quarterbacking all video operations.