Team USA grabs second win at 2022 World Juniors, downs Switzerland 7-1 as six players collect multi-point games

Carter Mazur (Denver) scored twice, and six U.S. players were credited with multi-point games en route to Team USA improving to 2-0-0-0 in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship preliminary play Thursday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Mazur was selected as the United States player of the game.

“I’m happy about the way we stuck with our game plan,” said Nate Leaman (Providence), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a news release. “We took our game to the next level in the second period and came out with a good win.”

Team USA captain Brock Faber (Minnesota), Landon Slaggert (Notre Dame), Matt Coronato (Harvard), Thomas Bordeleau (Michigan), and Riley Duran (Providence) also scored, and Kaidan Mbereko (Colorado College) made 23 saves for his second straight win in goal.

The U.S. outshot Switzerland 39-24.

Next up for the United States is Austria on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT from Rogers Place. The game will also be shown live on NHL Network.