Former Curry captain Lindstrom tabbed new assistant coach for St. Olaf men’s hockey team

Tyler Lindstrom has been hired as an assistant coach for the St. Olaf men’s hockey team.

Lindstrom joins the St. Olaf staff after wrapping up his five-year NCAA Division III playing career at Curry this past winter. Over his career, Lindstrom played in 100 games for the Colonels and after graduating from Curry, worked as a scout for the EHL’s New England Wolves.

“Tyler is a very passionate and knowledgeable coach with a bright future,” St. Olaf head coach Eddie Effinger said in a statement. “With his impressive playing career at Curry and his coaching experience at both the youth and junior hockey levels, Tyler will be a strong asset for our student-athletes and a great addition to our coaching staff. We are very excited to welcome Coach Lindstrom to the Hill.”

During his playing career at Curry, Lindstrom recorded 21 points on six goals and 15 assists in 100 games from the blue line. He served as a team captain in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons after spending the 2019-20 season as an alternate captain. Lindstrom was an AHCA All-American Scholar and CCC academic all-conference honoree in all five of his collegiate seasons.

Lindstrom graduated from Curry in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and went on to earn his Master’s in Business Administration in May 2022.

After completing his bachelor’s degree, Lindstrom served as a Midwest scout for the Wolves, spent time as a U15/U18 coach for the Neponset Valley River Rats in Canton, Mass., served as the program director for Base Elite, and worked as a skills coach for MN Lakers Hockey.