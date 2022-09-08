Mercyhurst women’s hockey assistant Hanrahan moves to Brown to take same role with Bears

Brown has announced the addition of Beth Hanrahan as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

A graduate of Providence, Hanrahan returns to Rhode Island after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst the last four seasons. She previously served as an assistant at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minn., and played one professional season in the NWHL.

“I am grateful to bring such an experienced and talented coach into our program,” said Brown head coach Melanie Ruzzi in a statement. “Coach Hanrahan will hit the ground running as she enters Brown University given her recruiting network and the player development work she has done throughout her career. She was not only the most experienced in the areas that our program needs to take a significant step forward, (but) she does so with positivity and a genuine passion for our sport.”

Prior to Mercyhurst, Hanrahan spent one season as an assistant at Lindenwood.

Hanrahan began her coaching career at Shattuck-St. Mary’s during the 2016-17 season.

Before embarking on her coaching career, Hanrahan played one season for the NWHL’s New York Riveters in the league’s inaugural 2015-16 season.

Hanrahan spent four seasons playing at Providence, totaling 75 points in her career, including a team-leading 15 goals during her senior season in 2014-15. As a senior, she served as team captain and was named the winner of the ECAC Sportsmanship Award. Hanrahan was voted the team’s MVP following her junior and senior seasons.

Hanrahan graduated from Providence in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in health policy management and a minor in sociology. She went on to earn her master’s in applied intelligence from Mercyhurst.