Former King’s coach, Plattsburgh defenseman Grace hired as new assistant coach for Elmira men’s hockey team

Elmira has announced the hiring of assistant men’s hockey coach Mike Grace.

Grace, who most recently served as a coach with the EHL’s Boston Jr. Rangers, takes over for Mike Zannella, who departed earlier this month to take a position with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

Grace played his collegiate hockey at Plattsburgh from 2009 to 2013 as a defenseman for the Cardinals. During his time there, Grace received AHCA Second Team All-American and First Team All-SUNYAC nods, while leading the team in plus/minus rating as a junior, and goals amongst Cardinal blueliners as a freshman. Playing in over 100 collegiate games, Grace collected 10 goals and 42 assists for 52 points.

Following his time in Plattsburgh, Grace would go on to play professionally with the SPHL’s Mississippi River Kings from 2013 to 2017, playing in 223 regular-season games while recording 89 points (12 goals, 77 assists).

Grace began his coaching career with King’s, beginning in 2017-18 which was the Monarchs’ inaugural season of play at Division III. After three seasons, Grace left to coach the Jr. Rangers of the EHLP and EHL. This past season with the Jr. Rangers, Grace led the Jr. Rangers to the EHLP championship.