New U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class boasts five new members, including four former men’s, women’s college hockey standouts

Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, and Ryan Miller will be enshrined into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as the class of 2022.

Cash was a standout Paralympic hockey player for the United States, while Johansson played at Wisconsin and later worked for USA Hockey. Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando both played at Minnesota and North Dakota and Miller was a Hobey Baker winner at Michigan State.

“These five individuals have had a tremendously positive impact on hockey in America,” said USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli in a statement. “They have all made countless contributions to the game throughout their impressive careers and their impact will be felt for years to come. We look forward to honoring them as the 50th class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in November.”

The 50th anniversary U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration, which will include the formal enshrinement of the class of 2022 and also include the presentation of the NHL’s Lester Patrick Trophy, will be held Nov. 30, 2022, at the RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minn.

Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion, is among the most decorated sled hockey athletes of all time.

He backstopped the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team for 16 seasons, appearing in 150 contests for Team USA with a 103-16-7-33 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record, 1.22 GAA and .898 save percentage.

Nicknamed “Money” by his teammates, Cash enjoyed tremendous success on the Paralympic stage, earning four medals and allowing just three goals in 15 total games.

Cash, whose right leg was amputated due to osteosarcoma (bone cancer) at age three, was named the 2009 Paralympic SportsMan of the Year by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The late Johannson, a two-time Olympian, had a nearly two-decade executive career at USA Hockey where his visionary efforts led to both record-breaking success on the international stage for the United States at all levels, and also significant growth of the sport across the country.

Among the numerous accomplishments during his career at USA Hockey, the most significant include U.S. teams capturing 64 medals in major international competition, including 34 gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze; the launching and implementation of the highly acclaimed American Development Model; and securing USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., as a home for all U.S. teams to utilize.

Johannson, who grew up in Rochester, Minn., played at Wisconsin after being selected in the seventh round of the 1982 NHL Draft by the Hartford Whalers. As a freshman, he helped the Badgers to the 1983 NCAA title. Over his four-year career at UW (1982-86), Johannson played in 148 games and recorded 130 points, including 63 goals and 67 assists.

A beloved figure in the hockey community and beyond, Johannson passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21, 2018, at the age of 53, just weeks before the 2018 Olympic Winter Games where he was slated to lead the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team as general manager.

Lamoureux-Davidson helped the U.S. to unprecedented success over her 14 years with the U.S. Women’s National Team and was also an extraordinary collegiate player, both at Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Grand Forks, N.D., native’s career was highlighted by scoring the “Oops I Did It Again” goal in the 2018 Olympic gold-medal game against Canada, one of the most memorable tallies in U.S. history, not only for the unique way it was scored in the shootout, but more notably as it was the decisive goal in lifting the U.S. to its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years. The 2018 Games were also significant for Lamoureux-Davidson as she led the team in goals with four, scored the fastest two goals in a game in Olympic history just six seconds apart, and earned a spot on the media all-star team.

She also helped the U.S. to silver medals in both the 2014 and 2010 Olympic Winter Games and in her 15 career Olympic outings averaged better than a point a game with six goals and 10 assists.

Lamoureux-Davidson played her first collegiate campaign for Minnesota in 2008-09 and helped the Gophers to the Frozen Four. She then transferred to North Dakota and played three seasons (2010-13) at UND. In her four-year collegiate career, she recorded 285 points (125 goals, 160 assists) in 149 games, which ranks third in NCAA history. Among her many accolades, she was recognized as a top-3 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2012 and was also a top-10 finalist in 2013.

Lamoureux-Morando, also of Grand Forks, also helped the United States to unparalleled success on the international stage over the course of her 14 years with the U.S. Women’s National Team and was also a superlative collegiate player, both at Minnesota and North Dakota.

Lamoureux-Morando – who played both forward and defense during her career – helped the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, scoring a critical game-tying goal in the later stages of the third period of the gold-medal game against Canada, which the U.S. eventually won in a shootout.

During her college days, Lamoureux-Morando played four seasons of college hockey, including one for Minnesota (2008-09), where she helped the Gophers reach the Frozen Four, and three for North Dakota (2010-2013). She finished her four-year career with 265 points (113 goals, 152 assists) in 149 games, tied for fifth all-time in NCAA history. Among her numerous accolades, Lamoureux-Morando was a three-time All-American (2009, 2012, 2013), and is the only player in NCAA history to earn All-America honors at two different positions in a career, including twice on defense and once as a forward. She was also a two-time top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award (2009, 2012).

The winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history, Miller’s extraordinary playing career also includes backstopping Team USA to an Olympic silver medal and being the only player ever to be named the best goalie in the NCAA, the AHL, the NHL, and at the Olympic Winter Games.

The 2010 Vezina Trophy recipient as the top netminder in the NHL, the native of East Lansing, Mich., played 796 games across 19 seasons (2002-2021) in the NHL and finished with 391 wins, the most ever by an American-born netminder, and a .914 save percentage. He spent 11 of those seasons with the Buffalo Sabres after being their 12th pick (138th overall) in the 1999 NHL Draft. Later in his playing career, Miller spent time with the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks, before retiring after four seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.

Across the entirety of his career, Miller established NHL records for an American-born netminder with 60 career shootout wins and 10 in a single season (2006-07). A two-time NHL All-Star, his 44 shutouts ranks second all-time in the NHL among American-born goaltenders.

A two-time Olympian, Miller was superlative in leading the 2010 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team to the gold-medal game and ultimately a silver medal after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Canada.

Miller spent three seasons (1999-2002) competing collegiately for the Spartans. While representing his hometown team, he played in 106 games and set an NCAA record with 26 career shutouts, and MSU records for career goals against average (1.54) and save percentage (.941). He was named the Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner as the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey in 2001 after leading the nation in wins, winning percentage, save percentage, GAA and shutouts.