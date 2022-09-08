Sacred Heart assistant coach Durocher named director of hockey operations at Colorado College

Ryan Durocher has been named the director of hockey operations at Colorado College.

Durocher comes to Colorado Springs after serving as an assistant coach at Sacred Heart during the 2021-22 season.

“I am excited that Ryan will be joining our staff,” Tigers head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have someone with his experience and knowledge in this position. Ryan is an accomplished coach with a great hockey mind, and I look forward to him contributing to our program in many ways.”

Prior to his stint at Sacred Heart, Durocher was on the staff as an assistant coach at Robert Morris for the 2020-21 campaign.

Durocher was an assistant coach with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers for two seasons (2018-20) after stints as the video coach for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils (2017-18) and at St. Lawrence (2015-17).

Prior to his coaching career, Durocher played at Cortland, where he graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He then earned his master’s in sports management in 2014 from Southern New Hampshire, where he began his coaching career before moving on to join the EHL’s New England Wolves in 2014.