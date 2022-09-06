Minnesota women’s hockey assistant coach Bobrowski tabbed new head coach at Elmira

Elmira has announced the hiring of Jake Bobrowski as head women’s hockey coach.

Bobrowski becomes the eighth head coach in program history after the departure of Tim Crowley earlier this offseason.

“We feel very fortunate to have Jake join our staff as the new head women’s ice hockey coach”, said Elmira director of athletics Rhonda Faunce in a statement. “Jake is an accomplished coach and recruiter that is capable of stepping into our current competitive level to make sure we don’t miss a beat. Our team deserves someone of his caliber, and we can’t wait for the season to start to see what they can accomplish this year.”

“I am honored to be named the new head coach of Elmira College women’s ice hockey,” added Bobrowski. “I look forward to carrying on a proud tradition of pride and excellence in this program. I would like to thank Rhonda (Faunce), Erin (Gehen), President Lindsay, as well as the search committee and panel members for the opportunity. My family and I are excited to join the Elmira family and look forward to seeing what this talented group of young women can accomplish.”

Bobrowski kicks off his head coaching career with the Soaring Eagles after a year-long stint with Minnesota as an assistant coach for the Gophers’ women’s hockey team.

Prior to Minnesota, Bobrowski spent six seasons at Hamline, where he helped assist the Pipers to back-to-back Frozen Fours and the 2019 national championship game as an assistant coach.

Before his time at Hamline, Bobrowski was the head coach of Hill-Murray’s junior varsity girls hockey team and assistant coach of the Pioneers’ varsity team.