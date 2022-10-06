Hockey East 2022-23 Season Preview: Rivalry reignited with new faces behind the bench at Boston College, Boston University

New coaches at two of the league’s Boston-based schools, high expectations for the other, and the return of Frozen Fenway highlight the storylines heading into Hockey East’s 39th season.

For the first time since almost fifty years, the Battle of Comm. Ave between Boston College and Boston University will feature neither longtime Eagles coach Jerry York or BU’s Jack Parker. York decided to hang up his practice skates last spring after 28 seasons and four NCAA national championships with the Eagles. Parker, of course, called it quits in 2013 after four decades on the Terriers bench, amassing 900 wins and three NCAA titles.

In their places are rookies Greg Brown at BC and Jay Pandolfo down the street at BU, the latter taking over for Albie O’Connell, who was relieved of his duties after four years at the helm.

“Jay and I both lived this rivalry for a long time,” said Brown, who played for BC and spent 14 seasons behind the bench for the Eagles from 2004-18 as an assistant on York’s staff. “You get to see each other all the time, you’re combatting each other (for) recruits, you’re combatting each other in every game, bragging rights for the alumni — all that is a huge part of it. It’s great to be involved in it.”

Pandolfo played for the Terriers’ 1995 NCAA championship team and is the first D-I men’s ice hockey coach to have won an NCAA championship and two Stanley Cups as a player. Most recently he was an assistant coach with the Bruins.

“It’s obviously always been a huge rivalry,” Pandolfo said. “I was fortunate when I was at BU that BC was down a little bit, so I was on the right side of it more often than not. But I expect it will be very competitive over the next few years. I’m really looking forward to it.”

York’s departure means UMass-Lowell coach Norm Bazin and Providence’s Nate Leaman as the most tenured in the league at 12 years apiece. It also leaves Leaman and UMass’s Greg Carvel as the only active coaches in the league to have won an NCAA championship as a head coach.

Northeastern, which finished first in the regular-season standings last year for the first time ever, wsa picked to finish first by both the coaches and the media in this year’s preseason polls.

“As a group, we felt like we had a good team in the locker room (last year),” said second-year Huskies coach Jerry Keefe. “I think that’s all that kind of matters to us. (This) league is so good game-in, game-out, no matter who you’re playing. You gotta show up every weekend. Every point is important. Each week you just want to continue to get better and better.”

An outdoor doubleheader at Fenway Park on Jan. 7 will feature Northeastern vs. UConn and UMass vs. Boston College. The event piggybacks off the NHL’s Winter Classic, which will be played on New Year’s Day between the Penguins and the Bruins.

Northeastern’s Aiden McDonough, who led the league in goals last year and hails from nearby Milton, Mass., called the event a “bucket list” experience.

“I’ve been going to baseball games there my whole life,” he said, also noting that he was in the crowd as a pre-teen when the Bruins played the Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic and skated at the park in the days surrounding that game. “I’m super excited to get there and play a game so close to home and so close to our school. It will be a lot of fun.”

BOSTON COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Greg Brown (first season)

LAST SEASON: 15-18-5 (9-12-3 Hockey East, eighth, lost in second round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior defenseman Marshall Warren (6-15-21, junior goaltender Henry Wilder (3-3, 3.07, .890), junior forward Nikita Nesterenko (7-17-24)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Jack McBain (19-14-33) and Marc McLaughlin (21-11-32), and defenseman Drew Helleson (4-21-25), and Jack St. Ivany (4-20-24)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Cam Burke (Notre Dame) and Christian O’Neill (Princeton) and defenseman Seamus Powell (U.S. National Team Development Program)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Eagles were hit hard with the departure of last season’s top five scorers, and head coach Jerry York after 28 years and four NCAA championships. Yet the cupboard is far from bare at The Heights. Scorers Nikita Nesterenko, Trevor Kuntar and Colby Ambrosio return to the lineup, goalie Henry Wilder is back after making six starts last season, and Marshall Warren enters his fourth season as one of the team’s top defensemen.

JD’s PREDICTION: Sixth

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

HEAD COACH: Jay Pandolfo (first season)

LAST SEASON: 19-13-3 (13-8-3 Hockey East, T-fourth, lost in quarterfinals of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior defenseman Domenick Fensore (5-26-31), junior goalie Drew Commesso (13-11-3, 2.52, .914), senior forward Wilmer Skoog (15-15-30)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Logan Cockerill (5-6-11) and Robert Mastrosimone (11-14-25) and defenseman Alex Vlasic (1-7-8)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Devin Kaplan (U.S. national U-18 team) and Ryan Greene (Green Bay, USHL) and defenseman Lane Hutson (U.S. National Team Development Program)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Jay Pandolfo era begins for BU after taking over from Albie O’Connell, who was let go after four seasons. Pandolfo was the associate head coach for the Terriers last season after spending the previous seven with the Bruins organization. Eight of the Terriers’ nine top scorers are back, including assist-machine Domenick Fensore. Olympian Drew Commesso was twice conference goalie of the month last season and is poised for another solid season between the pipes.

JD’s PREDICTION: Third.

CONNECTICUT

HEAD COACH: Mike Cavanaugh (10th season)

LAST SEASON: 20-16-0 (14-10-0 Hockey East, T-fourth, lost in conference championship game)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior defenseman Roman Kinal (3-4-7), junior forward Ryan Tverberg (14-18-32), junior forward Hudson Schandor (5-13-18)

KEY LOSSES: Goalie Darion Hanson (20-15, 2.24, .923) and forwards Jachym Kondelik (12-21-33) and Vladislav Firstov (12-11-23)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Adam Dawe (Maine), Justin Pearson (Yale) and Ty Amonte (BU)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Coming off a breakout season in which it fell one overtime goal of an NCAA tournament appearance, UConn will have to overcome some serious losses to see the same success in 2022-23. Ryan Tverberg led the team in scoring last year and is back, but the Huskies will have to do without standout goalie Darion Hanson, who played all but one game last season.

JD’s PREDICTION: Seventh.

MAINE

HEAD COACH: Ben Barr (second season)

LAST SEASON: 7-22-4 (5-17-2 Hockey East, 11th, lost in first round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior forward Lynden Breen (9-16-25), junior forward Donavan Villeneuve-Houle (10-9-19), sophomore defenseman David Breazeale (2-14-16)

KEY LOSSES: Forwards Keenan Suthers (5-8-13) and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (4-8-12) and goalie Matthew Thiessen (1-8-3, 3.11, .888)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Justin Michealian (Ferris State) and defenseman Grayson Arnott (Penticton, BCHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: The Black Bears’ two top scorers from last season, Lynden Breen and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle, return to a team looking to improve on its last-place finish in 2021-22. Goalie Victor Ostman brings veteran leadership to the position, while David Breazeale will anchor the defense.

JD’s PREDICTION: 10th.

MASSACHUSETTS

HEAD COACH: Greg Carvel (seventh season)

LAST SEASON: (22-13-2, 14-8-2 Hockey East, second, won conference tournament, lost in first round of NCAA tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore defenseman Scott Morrow (13-20-33), sophomore defenseman Ryan Ufko (5-26-31), senior forward Cal Kiefiuk (6-12-18)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Josh Lopina (12-15-27), goalie Matt Murray, forward Bobby Trivigno (20-29-49) and defenseman Matthew Kessel (6-11-17)

KEY ADDITIONS: Goalie Cole Brady (Arizona State) and forwards Matt Koopman (Providence) and Josh Nodler (Michigan State)

2022-23 PREDICTION: If UMass is to three-peat as conference tournament champion, it’ll have to do it without a lot of the offensive firepower it depended on in its last two title-winning seasons. The Minutemen will depend on Scott Morrow and and Ryan Ufko — each with 30-plus points last year — to pick up most of the offensive slack.

JD’s PREDICTION: Second

UMASS LOWELL

HEAD COACH: Norm Bazin (12th season)

LAST SEASON: 21-11-3 (12-3-3 Hockey East, lost in conference semifinals, lost in first round of NCAA tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Graduate student defenseman Jon McDonald (1-9-10), senior forward Carl Berglund (9-19-28), sophomore forward Matt Crasa (12-9-21)

KEY LOSSES: Goalie Owen Savory (20-7-2, 1.93, .926) and forwards Andre Lee (16-12-28) and Lucas Condotta (10-13-23)

KEY ADDITIONS: Defenseman Mitchell Becker (New Mexico, NAHL), goalie Gustavs Davis Grigals (Alaska) and forward Owen Fowler (Sioux City, USHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Alaska transfer Gustavs Davis Grigals will have big skates to fill in net, replacing the departed Owen Savory, a second-team all-conference pick last season. Forwards Matt Crasa and Carl Berglund will carry much of the scoring load.

JD’s PREDICTION: Fourth.

MERRIMACK

HEAD COACH: Scott Borek (fifth season)

LAST SEASON: 19-15-1 (13-11-0 Hockey East, lost in quarterfinals of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore goalie Hugo Ollas (10-6, 2.24, .920), junior goalie Zachary Borgiel (9-8-1, 3.03, .891), senior forward Ben Brar (11-9-20), grad student forward Jordan Seyfert (6-9-15)

KEY LOSSES: Defenseman Declan Carlile (7-17-24) and forwards Max Newton (14-24-38) and Steven Jandric (8-20-28)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forwards Tristan Crozier (Brown), Otto Leppanen (RPI), Will Calverley (RIT) and Ryan Leibold (Holy Cross)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Merrimack enters the season with a roster heavy on veterans — a list, however, that unfortunately does not include their top two scorers from last season. Goalies Hugo Ollas and Zachary Borgiel split duty almost right down the middle last season and are expected to platoon at the position this year as well.

JD’s PREDICTION: Ninth.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

HEAD COACH: Mike Souza (fifth season)

LAST SEASON: 14-19-1 (8-15-1 Hockey East, ninth, lost in first round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Liam Devlin (9-7-16), sophomore defenseman Alex Gagne (1-7-8), sophomore defenseman Colton Huard (6-10-16)

KEY LOSSES: Goalie Mike Robinson (12-14, 2.62, .904) and forwards Jackson Pierson (12-12-24) and Tyler Ward (11-16-27)

KEY ADDITIONS: Defensemen Jack Babbage (Quinnipiac) and Nico Devita (Ferris State) and forward Ryan Black (Babson)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Gone are UNH’s top two scorers from last season, but double-digit scorers Liam Devlin and Colton Huard are back along with top defenseman Alex Gagne. Ryan Black, one of the nation’s top Division III players last year at Babson, will bolster the Wildcats’ offense. UNH is young in net with promising prospect Tyler Muszelik from the U.S. U-18 team expected to vie for minutes.

JD’s PREDICTION: Eighth.

NORTHEASTERN

HEAD COACH: Jamie Keefe (second season)

LAST SEASON: 25-13-1 (15-8-1 Hockey East, lost in semifinals of conference tournament and first round of NCAA tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior goalie Devon Levi (21-10-1, 1.54, .952), senior forward Aidan McDonough (25-14-35), junior forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine

KEY LOSSES: Forward Ty Jackson (6-14-20) and defensemen Jordan Harris (5-15-20) and Tommy Miller (1-8-9)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Cam Lund (Green Bay, USHL) and defensemen Jackson Dorrington (Green Bay, USHL) and Hunter McDonald (Chicago, USHL)

2022-23 PREDICTION: Expectations are high for the Huskies this season, chosen No. 1 in both the coaches’ and media preseason poll. Whether or not they live up to those expectations will depend heavily on the success of goalie Devon Levi, who won the Richter award last season as the best in the nation at that position and is a hot preseason pick for the Hobey Baker Award; and Aidan McDonough, who led the league in goals in 2021-22.

JD’s PREDICTION: First.

PROVIDENCE

HEAD COACH: Nate Leaman (12th season)

LAST SEASON: 22-14-2 (12-11-1 Hockey East, seventh, lost in second round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior defenseman Max Crozier (7-16-23), junior forward Brett Berard (18-20-38), senior forward Patrick Moynihan (11-14-25), sophomore forward Riley Duran (10-9-19) junior forward Nick Poisson (10-25-35), senior forward Jamie Engelbert (7-11-18), sophomore defenseman Guillaume Richard (3-11-14)

KEY LOSSES: Goalie Jaxson Stauber and forwards Parker Ford (13-14-27) and Kohen Olischefski (8-10-18)

KEY ADDITIONS: Goalies Austin Roden (Omaha) and Philip Svedeback (Dubuque, USHL) and forward Brady Berard (U.S. National Team Development Program)

2022-23 PREDICTION: All but one skater on the Friars’ roster that appeared on the league’s end-of-year all-star team, or were awarded the weekly player, defenseman, goalie or rookie awards, are back. In net, it’s a different story, as Providence’s roster features a trio of newcomers — Bruins draft pick Philip Svedeback of Växjö, Sweden, sophomore John Driscoll and Omaha (NCHC) transfer Austin Roden.

JD’s PREDICTION: Fifth

VERMONT

HEAD COACH: Todd Woodcroft (third season)

LAST SEASON: 7-22-4 (6-16-2 Hockey East, lost in first round of conference tournament)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Jacques Bouquot (6-9-15), junior goalie Gabe Carriere (6-13-2, 2.91, .902), grad student defenseman Robbie Stucker (3-9-12)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Philip Lagunov (8-7-15) and defensemen Andrew Lucas (3-9-12) and Robbie Stucker (3-9-12)

KEY ADDITIONS: Defensemen Eric Gotz (Michigan Tech) and Joe Leahy (Cornell) and goalie Oskar Autio (Penn State)

2022-23 PREDICTION: With top scorer Jacques Bouquot and standout defenseman Robbie Stucker, who was fourth on the team in scoring, back for another season, the Catamounts could make some noise in 2022-23. Goalie Gabe Carriere, who accounted for six of the team’s eight wins last year, is back for another go-around.

JD’s PREDICTION: 11th.