Denver gets 46 first-place votes, remains No. 1 in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Denver is again the top team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, picking up 46 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Minnesota (one first-place vote) stays No. 2, as does North Dakota (two first-place votes) at No. 3, Minnesota Duluth at No. 4 and Minnesota State sitting fifth.

Michigan is up one to No. 6 and received a first-place vote as well.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 10, 2022

Northeastern moves up one to No. 7, followed by Quinnipiac at No. 8, down two spots, Boston University holding steady at No. 9 and St. Cloud State doing the same at No. 10.

The lone new team to enter the rankings this week is Penn State at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 17 other teams received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.