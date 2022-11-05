SATURDAY RECAP: No. 1 Michigan escapes with OT win at No. 13 Penn State, No. 14 Providence upsets No. 5 UMass in OT, No. 15 Harvard takes Tim Taylor Cup after blanking Yale

Alex Laferriere had a goal and two assists to lead No. 15 Harvard to a 4-0 win over Yale on Saturday night at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Laferriere earned the Tim Taylor Cup for the second straight season as MVP of the Harvard-Yale game played at Harvard, the award named after the legendary Yale coach and Harvard alum.

Crimson goaltender Mitchell Gibson helped Harvard earn the shutout, making six of his 10 saves in the third period, as Harvard killed off three Yale power plays to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

Gaffney gets his second of the night to extend the lead to 2! #GoCrimson Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/tJoIthPA6W pic.twitter.com/E34Dvs0C5k — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) November 5, 2022

Marek Hejduk scored once and Alex Gaffney twice for Harvard in the win.

For Yale, Nathan Reid took the loss in goal making 26 saves.

No. 1 Michigan 4, No. 13 Penn State 3 (OT)

Adam Fantilli’s goal 24 seconds into overtime led No. 1-ranked Michigan to a 4-3 win over No. 13 Penn State on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena, handing the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions scored three goals in less than four minutes (Tyler Paquette, Kevin Wall, Xander Lamppa) late in the third period to tie the game at 3-all, but Fantilli won it early in the extra session.

Adam Fantilli with OT thriller! pic.twitter.com/nlcuOTmnCk — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 6, 2022

Mackie Samoskevich scored twice for the Wolverines along with a single from TJ Hughes.

Noah West made 32 saves for the win in goal for Michigan. At the other end, Liam Souliere stopped 21 shots.

No. 2 Denver 3, No. 4 St. Cloud State 2

Jack Devine and Casey Dornbach scored first-period goals for second-ranked Denver, and the Pioneers never trailed in downing No. 4 St. Cloud State 3-2 at Magness Arena Saturday night.

The @Safeway Goal of the Game is tonight's game-winner from Kyle Mayhew. pic.twitter.com/iyBsap3Mmo — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 6, 2022

Kyle Mayhew also scored for DU as Magnus Chrona finished with 28 saves.

For SCSU, Grant Cruikshank and Jami Krannila scored and Dominic Basse stopped 32 shots between the pipes.

No. 3 Minnesota 3, No. 12 Notre Dame 0

The third-ranked Gophers used a 22-save shutout from Justen Close to down No. 12 Notre Dame 3-0 Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Jaxon Nelson (in his 100th career game), Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley provided the Minnesota offense.

The size, the hands, the touch. Jaxon Nelson has it all 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AwuRgLjBTM — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 6, 2022

Notre Dame netminder Ryan Bischel turned aside 29 shots in goal.

No. 14 Providence 4, No. 5 UMass 3 (OT)

Brett Berard capped a frantic comeback with an overtime goal as No. 14 Providence rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to score a 4-3 overtime victory over No. 5 UMass on Saturday night at the Mullins Center.

Providence earns five of six points on the weekend and sweeps the Minutemen for the first time since 2017.

THIS TEAM. Poisson forces the turnover and Brett goes five-hole to ice it for his third goal of the season and weekend! Friars take this one 4-3 in overtime!#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/qhvCSPGLAj — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 6, 2022

Patrick Moynihan scored at 9:10 of the third period and Parker Ford made it 3-3 at 11:12. Berard then won it 1:28 into the OT.

For UMass, Ryan Ufko, Michael Cameron and Mikey Adamson scored.

In goal, Philip Svedebäck made 19 saves for the Friars and Luke Pavicich stopped 30 for the Minutemen.

No. 6 Minnesota State 4, St. Thomas 3

Sixth-ranked Minnesota State got three first-period goals from David Silye in going on to claim a hard-fought 4-3 win over St. Thomas Saturday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Did someone say hat trick? 😈 pic.twitter.com/MECucOdFQU — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) November 5, 2022

Lucas Sowder also scored and Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy combined to stop 15 shots in net.

Luke Manning, Jake Braccini and Luc Laylin scored for the Tommies with Ethan Roberts making 26 saves in goal.

Air Force 3, Alaska Anchorage 1

Air Force earned its first sweep of the season with a 3-1 victory over Alaska Anchorage Saturday night at Cadet Ice Arena.

With the come-from-behind win, the Falcons extended their winning streak to three games.

“I couldn’t be happier and not just with the win, but how we won,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “Last night, we battled through and found a way to win behind our goaltender. Tonight, we were the better team. I liked how we managed the game and how played tonight from start to finish.”

Great save from 𝔹𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 pic.twitter.com/dweISyxdZl — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) November 5, 2022

Anchorage opened the scoring at 7:04 of the first period when Matt Allen gave the Seawolves an early 1-0 lead.

Air Force tied the game midway through the second period on a Holt Oliphant goal and then got two more goals from Clayton Cosentino and Mason McCormick.

Guy Blessing made 13 saves in the game while UAA goalie Nolan Kent made 29 saves.