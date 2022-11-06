Denver alum McNab, who led Pioneers to national championship final in 1973, passes away at 70

Denver alum Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70.

McNab revealed in September 2021 that he was battling cancer but announced this past February that it was in remission.

“Peter was always a great ambassador for the Denver hockey program, both during his NHL playing days that featured nearly 1,000 games played and for the past 35 years as one of the best hockey broadcasters in the business,” said Denver coach David Carle in a statement. “Peter was a great storyteller of the game and had an incredible ability to connect viewers and fans with not only what was happening on the ice but the history of the sport as well.

“It was always great to see him around the rink, and we’re honored to have Magness Arena host the ‘Miracles On Ice’ camp every summer to introduce the game of hockey and provide educational classes to kids in the city of Denver that might not have the chance to get that experience. It is a program that we know was near and dear to his heart.

“We’re heartbroken to learn of Peter’s passing, and the prayers of all Pioneer hockey are with his family, friends and colleagues in Colorado and across North America. We’re so proud to have Peter part of our Denver hockey family.”

Born in Vancouver, B.C., McNab grew up in San Diego, Calif., before playing three seasons on the Denver hockey team from 1970 to 1973. He was enshrined into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2021 last December.

McNab helped DU to top-four NCAA finishes each year and as the national runner-up in his final campaign in 1972-73. A member of the NCAA all-tournament team that season, he also earned first team all-WCHA honors after registering a team-leading 72 points (32 goals and 40 assists). He averaged 1.61 points per game at DU and his 170 career points (78 goals, 92 assists) still rank 10th-best in school history.

Drafted 85th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1972 NHL Draft, McNab played parts of 14 seasons with the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. He had seven consecutive campaigns with 70 or more points and six straight with 35 or more goals. The forward helped his teams to 10 Stanley Cup playoff appearances, including a trip to the 1975 Stanley Cup final with Buffalo. He ranks 21st among Americans in NHL history with 813 points (363 goals, 450 assists) in 995 career regular-season games.

On the international stage, McNab suited up for Team USA at the 1986 IIHF World Championship.

After retiring from his playing career, McNab spent eight years as a color analyst on the New Jersey Devils broadcast beginning in 1987-88 before making his way back to Colorado in 1995 to serve in the same role for the Avalanche. He was on the Avalanche’s broadcast team since the organization’s inaugural season in Denver and the 2022-23 campaign marked his 27th in that position with the franchise.

McNab also served as an analyst for NBC during its coverage of NHL games and provided color commentary for the network during the 2006 Olympic Games in Torino, Italy. He worked for TNT as color analyst for the 1998 Olympic games in Nagano, Japan, and served as a TSN studio analyst and host for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.