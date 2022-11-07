D-III West Hockey Weekend Wrap-Up: Blue Devils stun Auggies

It was perhaps the biggest win of the weekend. With the odds stacked against it playing nationally ranked Augsburg, UW-Stout came through with its own version of a miracle on ice.

Peyton Hart scored a game-winning goal in overtime to help the Blue Devils overcome a two-goal deficit and stay unbeaten on the season with a 3-2 win.

Dawson Green was impressive in goal for the Blue Devils (4-0) as he stopped 37 shots and helped his team move within four wins of matching last season’s win total.

The fourth-ranked Auggies (0-1-1) jumped in front 2-0 on goals by Austin Dollimer and Erik Palmqvist. Kobe Keller and Jacob Halvorson both scored to tie the game at 2-2.

Hart then scored less than two minutes into the extra session.

UW-Stout started last season at 0-6 but has been a different team this year.

The Blue Devils rolled past St. Scholastica 4-1 on Friday night. Tyler Masternak made 32 saves. Noe Perez scored a goal and dished out two assists.

UW-Eau Claire knocks off Saint John’s

UW-Eau Claire took advantage of an overtime goal by Connor Szmul to knock off Saint John’s Friday night in its season opener.

The win wasn’t an easy one to pick up. The Blugolds found themselves down 2-0 heading into the third after a pair of goals in the second period by Auggie Moore and Nick Michel.

Momentum began to shift in the final period. Quinn Green and Ryan Green both scored to tie the game at 2-2. Michel then answered with his second goal of the night to put the Johnnies back up by one.

Ryan Green answered with his second tally of the game with just over five minutes to go in regulation.

Enter the heroics of Szmul. He picked up a rebound out front and punched in the game winner.

Max Gutjahr started in goal for the Blugolds. The freshman managed 20 saves against the Johnnies (1-1).

UW-Eau Claire capped its weekend with a 3-0 win over Gustavus. Szmul also scored a goal in that game.

Gusties battle Pointers tough

Gustavus was unfazed by playing on the road against No. 12 UW-Stevens Point Friday night.

The Gusties played the nationally ranked Pointers to a 2-2 tie in their season opener.

Nate Stone and Mason Hendrickson pushed the Gusties in front 2-0 before the Pointers rallied behind goals from Connor Witherspoon and Wilson Northey.

Jackson Hjelle played all 65 minutes for the Gusties and made 45 saves. Ryan Wagner played the majority of time for the Pointers in goal (40 minutes) and recorded eight saves.

UW-Stevens Point (1-1-2) finally got its first win of the year on Saturday as it edged St. Scholastica 2-1. Matthias Smith made 24 saves in his first career start.

Bulldogs still unbeaten

Adrian has yet to lose a game this season and the reigning national champion’s unbeaten streak is now at 35 games.

The Bulldogs dominated UW-Superior, rolling to a 7-3 win. They took 29 shots and scored their seven goals off 10 assists.

Sam Ruffin and Matus Spodniak each scored twice for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0-1 on the season. Adrian has scored at least two goals in every game it has played in this year.

Yellowjackets reach milestone win

After losing to Adrian on Friday, UW-Superior did bounce back on Saturday by holding off Concordia (Minn.) 5-4 to pick up its first win of the season.

MacGregor Sinclair paved the way as he recorded a hat track in the come-from-behind win at home. The victory was the 800th in program history.

The Yellowjackets trailed 3-1 at one point in the game before taking control. Sinclair’s final goal of the night was the game winner.

Aurora sweeps Trine

The No. 14 Spartans scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation to hold off Trine 5-3 in a tough battle between a pair of NCHA teams on Saturday.

Trine had rallied to tie the score at 3-3 on a goal by Garrett Hallford before the Spartans used goals by Jack Jaunich and Giovanni Procopio to secure a win. Procopio’s goal was his second of the night. Aurora improved to 4-1 overall and to 2-0 in the NCHA.

The Spartans opened the weekend with a 4-3 win over the Thunder. Aurora scored twice in the third period to nail down the win.

The Spartans scored three goals off the power play in the win over Trine (2-2, 0-2). Jaunich tallied a goal and an assist while Simon Boyko came through with a pair of assists. Tanner Marshall made 34 saves.

MSOE sweeps Lake Forest

A big night offensively was enough to help MSOE complete a sweep of Lake Forest on Saturday in NCHA action.

The Raiders rolled to an 8-5 win, scoring five of their goals in the second period as they improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Jackson Hughes helped pave the way as he delivered a breakout performance. Only a freshman, Hughes scored twice and dished out three assists. He is tied for the team lead in points. Christian Sabin also scored twice in the victory. Austin Schwab made 16 saves.

On Friday, the Raiders recorded their second consecutive shutout in a 3-0 win.

Schwab made 19 saves in the win.

UW-River Falls wins battle of the Falcons

UW-River Falls completed a sweep of Concordia (Wis.) with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

The Falcons scored three times in the third period and Dylan Skinner made 32 saves as UW-River Falls improved to 3-1. Concordia is now 0-4.

Alex Davis, Connor McGrath, Billy Feczko and Gibb Coady all scored for the Falcons. Both teams took 33 shots in the game.

McGrath scored his first goal as a Falcon on Friday night in a 2-0 win. Coady added an empty-net goal in the win. Skinner racked up 18 saves for his second shutout of the season and the fourth of his career. The 52 shots taken by the Falcons is the most since taking 53 against Concordia back in 2009. They won that game 10-1.