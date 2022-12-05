Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap December 5, 2022

(1) Ohio State at (8) Minnesota Duluth

UMD came out firing on Friday, outshooting the Buckeyes 34-27 overall and 20-7 in the third period, but could not overcome the 2-0 lead OSU built as Ohio State took a 2-1 win. Paetyn Levis scored on the power play in the first to give the Buckeyes the lead and Emma Maltais doubled it in the third. Kylie Hanley nabbed a goal with the extra skater in the final minute, but UMD ran out of time as OSU took the win. In the second game, the Bulldogs came out firing and took a 2-0 lead before 10 minutes had passed. From there, they would never surrender the lead. Taylor Anderson tapped in a rebound and Clara Van Wieren lit the lamp less than a minute later to make it 2-0. Gabby Rosenthal quickly cut the lead back to one with a quick goal to make it 2-1. Sophie Jaques scored on the power play midway through regulation to tie the game at 2. Nina Jobst-Smith took a cross-crease feed from Gabby Krause on the power play to put UMD up 3-2. Makenna Webster tied it at 3 early in the third, but Kylie Hanley took her own rebound around the net and put it in to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 advantage with about 10 to go in the third. Rosenthal was able to tie the game for Ohio State one more time with a power play goal to force overtime. In the extra frame, UMD showed incredible patience, moving the puck and waiting for their opportunity before Van Wieren’s shot as she moved between the faceoff dots ended the game and gave Minnesota Duluth a 5-4 win.

(2) Wisconsin at Bemidji State

Casey O’Brien tallied six points on four assists and two goals and Britta Curl earned her first career hat trick as the Badgers exploded for an 13-1 win on Friday. Maddi Wheeler, Nicole LaMantia, Lacey Eden, Sophie Shirley, Vivian Jungels, Grace Shirley and Kirsten Simms all also scored for Wisconsin in the win. Mya Hendrick spoiled the shutout and scored for Bemidji. The Beaver defense responded on Saturday, blocking 15 shots and holding the Badgers to just a 1-0 lead into the third. Jungels scored in the early seconds of the second. Curl scored at the start of the third and then Reece Hunt cut into the Badger lead with a power play goal to make it 2-1 with 5:31 to go. Kristin Simms made it 3-1 and Curl added an empty-netter to secure the 4-1 win and weekend sweep for Wisconsin.

(10) Cornell at (3) Yale

Yale jumped out to a 4-1 lead by the midpoint of the game, but Cornell clawed their way back and forced a tie in this close game Friday. Elle Hartje’s backhanded pass was put in the net by Anna Bargman to give Yale the 1-0 lead, but Lily Delianedis even it up for Cornell just 33 seconds later. Less than a minute after that, Jordan Ray used a fast transition to get in on the Bulldogs where she ripped a glove-side shot to make it 2-1. Charlotte Welch extended the lead to 3-1 just before the period break. At the midpoint of the second, Claire Dalton scored off a two-on-one with Carina DiAntonio to stretch the lead to 4-1. Gabbie Rud made it 4-2 and then Izzy Daniel scored unassisted with the closing minute of the second to make it 4-3. Rud added one more in the third to tie the game. Overtime was unable to solve the stalemate and this one ended a 4-4 tie.

(6) Colgate at (3) Yale

Four first period penalties offered a lot of special teams play, but neither team was able to capitalize. In the second, Anna Bargman lit the lamp for Yale 68 seconds in, but the Raiders took over from there. Over the course of just more than 10 minutes, Colgate found the back of the net four times to go ahead 4-1. Tanner Gates, Kaitlyn O’Donohoe, Elyssa Biederman and Sammy Smigliani each scored in that stretch. Carina DiAntonio was able to get one back for the Bulldogs in the final minute of the frame to send the teams to the locker room with Colgate leading 4-2. Kas Betinol scored an empty-netter to make it 5-2 and Elle Hartje tacked one more on for Yale with six seconds left to make it a final of 5-3. Colgate handed Yale their first loss of the season.

(4) Quinnipiac at Union

Maya Labad scored twice and Sophie Urban and Kendall Cooper each added a goal and an assist to lead the Bobcats to a 5-0 win.

(4) Quinnipiac at RPI

Quinnipiac registered their fourth straight shutout and seventh straight win with a 3-0 victory Saturday. Madison Chantler, Veronica Bac and Olivia Mobley each scored for the Bobcats.

Minnesota State at (5) Minnesota

Kennedy Bobyck had the Mavericks up 1-0 at the end of the first on Friday, but the Gophers came out of the intermission and scored scored three in the second to go up 3-1. Abigail Boreen scored twice and Abbey Murphy scored once. Audrey Wethington added a goal in the third to secure a 4-1 win. Taylor Heise had a five point game on Saturday to lead the Gophers to a 6-0 win. She put her team up 1-0 with a shorthanded goal in the first and another goal in the second. Then Abbey Murphy scored her own shorthanded goal to make it 3-0. Boreen scored twice in 24 seconds, both on the power play, to extend the lead and Ella Huber scored on the empty net to close out the game.

(6) Colgate at Brown

Ten different Raiders tallied points and freshman Elyssa Biederman scored her first career hat trick to lead Colgate to a 5-2 win on Friday. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe tapped in a Danielle Serdachny pass to open the scoring. Tanner Gates doubled the lead before Brown responded with a goal from Anna Shelden. It was 2-1 Colgate at the first break. Biederman was responsible for the next three, firing a shot over the goalie’s shoulder on the power play, then tapping in a puck at the back post and scoring off a tic-tac play early in the third to complete her natural hat trick. Anna Gallagher scored for Brown late in the third, but the Raiders took the win.

(13) Vermont vs. (7) Northeastern

With a goal and an assist on Friday, Maureen Murphy scored her 100th point as a Husky, something she accomplished in just 68 games. Chloe Aurard’s first period goal held as the only tally into the third, when Peyton Anderson doubled the lead on a play where she stole the puck and scored unassisted. Corinne McCool scored for the Catamounts to make it 2-1 and Murphy added an empty-netter to secure the 3-1 win. On Saturday, the Huskies took advantage of the power play, scoring twice on the player advantage in the first period. Natalie Mlynkova cut the lead in half at the midpoint of the game, but Murphy and Alina Müller used a give and go to make it 3-1. Katy Knoll and Mia Brown scored in the third to make it a 5-1 win and weekend sweep for Northeastern.

Merrimack at (9) Providence

Alexa Pongo was the star for Merrimack, putting them ahead in both the first and second periods, but the Friars pulled away in the second half of the game to win 4-2. Mégane Quirion had the only assist on each of Providence’s final three goals. Reichen Kirchmair scored on the breakaway early in the second game to give the Friars a 1-0 lead. The game then went scoreless for 40 minutes. Early in the third, Noemi Neubauerova extended the lead to 2-0. Less than two minutes later, Rachel Weiss made it 3-0. Madison Oelkers put Merrimack on the board to make it 3-1, but Sara Hjalmarsson’s goal four minutes later ended any hopes of a comeback and gave Providence the 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

(10) Cornell at Brown

Jade Iginla scored short-handed and on the power play to have Brown up 2-0 on Cornell late in the second. It looked like that’s how the teams would go to the locker rooms, but Izzy Daniels responded for the Big Red in the final minute of the period to make it 2-1. Lily Delianedis scored twice in two minutes and Daniel added another goal to complete the comeback for Cornell as they took a 4-2 win.

Harvard at (11) Clarkson

Clarkson withstood an early push from Harvard, who out-shot them 7-0 to start the game, before finding settling in and pulling away. Jenna Goodwin tallied the Golden Knights’ first shot of the game and it found the back of the net to put them up 1-0. Nicole Gosling doubled the lead a few minutes later to send Clarkson to the locker room up 2-0. Florence Lessard extended the lead to 3-0 in the second. In the third, Gabrielle David and Olivia Hanson made it a 5-0 game. Anne Bloomer spoiled the shutout, but Clarkson earned a 5-1 win.

Dartmouth at (11) Clarkson

Gabrielle David showed out on Saturday, scoring a natural hat trick that had a short-handed goal, an even strength tally and a power play goal. Anne Cherkowski and Olivia Hanson also scored to give the Golden Knights a 5-0 win.

Syracuse at (12) Penn State

On Saturday, Kiara Zanon, Izzy Heminger, Alyssa Machado and Tessa Janecke scored to lead Penn State to a 4-0 win. On Sunday, the Nittany Lions offense exploded for 11 goals – a program record for a single game. Zanon led the team with a hat trick (her first) while Olivia Wallin and Eleri MacKay each had two goals and two assists as Penn State swept with a 11-3 win. Madison Primeau, Lauren Bellefontaine and Mae Batherson scored for Syracuse in the loss.

(14) Connecticut at New Hampshire

Nicky Harnett made 28 saves and earned a shutout to lead UNH to a 4-0 win on Friday. Kelly Harty, Emily Rickwood, Nicole Kelly and Marina Alvarez each lit the lamp for the Wildcats in the win. On Saturday, it was UConn goalie Megan Warrener who led the way with 27 saves. Claire Peterson’s first-period goal was all the Huskies needed to secure a win and weekend split.

(15) Princeton at RPI

Maggie Connors scored early in the first to put the Tigers up 1-0, but Hannah Price responded with just three seconds left in the frame to tie the game at 1. In the second, Sarah Fillier scored twice, notching her 50th career goal. She’d end the night with five points. Mariah Keopple and Connors scored in the third to secure the 5-1 win.

(15) Princeton at Union

Union earned their first win over a ranked team with a 4-1 win over Princeton on Saturday. Sophomore goalie Sophie Matsoukas made 56 saves and the team was a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill. On offense, the Dutchwomen scored four goals on just 15 shots. Riley Walsh scored in the final minute of the first period to put Union up 1-0. Emily King doubled the lead to 2-0 early in the second. Maggie Connors scored for Princeton to close the gap to 2-1. Ashley Adams scored on the breakaway and Maren Friday added an empty-netter to give Union just their second ever in over Princeton.