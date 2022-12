College Hockey America on Saturday announced a one-game suspension for Mercyhurst defenseman Sydney Pedersen.

The suspension is a result of Pedersen’s slashing of an opponent at the five-minute mark of overtime in Mercyhurst’s home game Dec. 9 against Princeton. Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Mercyhurst’s next scheduled Division I game is today, Dec. 10 at home against Princeton.

Pedersen would be eligible to return for the Lakers’ Jan. 2 game at Yale.