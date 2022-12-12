Women’s College Hockey: Women’s World University Games roster announced

The women’s team competing for Team USA at the World University Games in Lake Placid January 11-22 is set.

Coach Brandon Knight’s squad consists of 23 players. Thirteen are currently enrolled in college – 10 at the Division I level, three from Division III schools. The ten 2022 graduates on the roster are split evenly – five from DI, five from DIII.

The Division I schools represented are Bemidji State, LIU, Maine, Mercyhurst, Princeton, Providence, Robert Morris, Saint Anselm, Vermont and Yale. The Division III schools are Chatham, Elmira, Middlebury, Plattsburgh, Wisconsin-River Falls and Worcester State.

As previously reported:

The rules state that athletes must be between the ages of 17 and 25 and have to be currently enrolled in school or have graduated in the past year. So 2022 graduates are eligible for the team. In the past, teams have been made up of club hockey and DIII players. Knight said the mandate was to field the most competitive team to be able to compete for the ultimate prize. With the NCAA in season, options are somewhat limited, but he has begun to put together a roster of current and former players from DI and DIII.

Roster:

Eliza Beaudin Elmira ’22 Clare Conway Worcester State Allison Corser-James Chatham Madeline Giordano Maine ’22 Shannon Griffin Princeton ’22 Sasha Hartje LIU Maggie Hatch Robert Morris Callie Hoff Wisconsin-River Falls ’22 Annie Katonka Plattsburgh ’22 Mikayla Lantto LIU Madeline Leidt Middlebury ’22 Hayley Lunny Providence ’22 Erin McArdle Plattsburgh ’22 Gianna Meloni Yale ’22 Alexandra Nolan Chatham Lydia Passolt Bemidji State ’22 Savannah Popick Saint Anselm Calista Rowbottom Mercyhurst Kaitlyn Schooley Robert Morris Elizabeth Simmons Vermont Lauren Spino LIU Natalie Tuchnisky Saint Anselm Jeannie Wallner LIU Staff: Brendon Knight coach Melissa Piacentini assistant coach Emily McNamara assistant coach Paul Flanagan general manager George Frank equipment manager

The tournament features six teams (Canada, Czechia, Great Britain, Japan, Slovakia and the United States) playing a round robin tournament, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinal. All women’s preliminary round games will be played at Maxcy Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam. Tickets are $10.

Team USA schedule:

Thursday, January 12 – 1 pm EST vs. Japan

Friday, January 13 – 8 pm EST vs. Czechia

Sunday, January 15 – 8 pm EST vs. Great Britain

Monday, January 16 – 4:30 pm EST vs. Slovakia

Wednesday, January 18 – 8 pm EST vs. Canada

Semifinals – Friday, January 20

Medal games – Saturday, January 21