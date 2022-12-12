Denver garners 26 first-place votes, stays No. 1 in last DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of 2022 calendar year

Denver is again the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, picking up 26 first-place votes this week in the final poll before the holiday break.

The next poll will be conducted on Jan. 2, 2023.

Quinnipiac stays second with 15 first-place votes, while Minnesota holds steady at No. 3 with the remaining nine first-place votes.

St. Cloud State is still fourth, as is Penn State in the No. 5 slot.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 12, 2022

Merrimack rises up five spots to No. 6, Michigan falls one to seventh, Boston University is down one to No. 8, Harvard stays ninth, and UConn falls two to No. 10.

No new teams enter the rankings this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 11 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

