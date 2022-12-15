This Week in Atlantic Hockey: After lethargic start, Army West Point making point to be team that’s ‘hard to play against’

The first half of Army West Point’s 2022-23 season came in two parts, according to coach Brian Riley.

And his team needed to go through some rough times in Part One to get to Part Two.

“I saw somewhere that we have the second-youngest team in college hockey,” said Riley, in his 19th year behind the Army West Point bench. “And in the first part of the season, which was basically October, we were committed to playing everybody. We have to get these guys some experience. Unlike other schools, we can’t add experience via the (transfer) portal. We have to get guys experience, starting with the first-year players.”

That meant some growing pains, as evidenced by the Black Knights’ 1-7-1 record through Nov. 5.

But after a rough series with Lindenwood that saw Riley’s team get swept 2-1 and 5-3, it was time to reassess.

“Bye week came at a perfect time,” he said. “After Lindenwood, we took a hard look at how we were playing without the puck and defending in our end. We made a commitment to being the Army team that people expect — hard to play against.”

Since then, the Black Knights are 5-2-1, all in conference, sweeping Bentley and taking at least three points in series with Canisius, Mercyhurst, and Niagara.

“I give our guys all the credit,” said Riley. “It was like a switch got flipped. (Over the past eight games) we’ve been stable with our lineup. Guys have been able to get comfortable with who they’re playing with.”

A key change Riley made was platooning goaltenders Gavin Abric and Justin Evanson.

“After we had that weekend against Lindenwood, I took them aside and told them that each was going to get a game against Bentley,” said Riley. “That way, they were both focused on Bentley and just a single game. (Evanson) has stepped in and his numbers (.947 save percentage, 1.72 GAA) have been unbelievable. Gav’s numbers are not as good but he’s 3-1. He’s been getting the job done.”

Rookie forward Max Itagaki leads the team in scoring with 16 points, including eight in his past eight games.

Small in stature, Itagaki brings a large presence.

“You want to be on his line,” said Riley. “It’s been a roller coaster with him, but you expect that from a young player who is getting a lot of ice time. He’s got unbelievable vision and hands. You better be ready for the puck when you’re on the ice with him because he’s going to find you.

“Some guys who are 6-2 play like they’re 5-5. Maxy is 5-foot-5 but plays like he’s 6-foot-2.”

The Black Knights are off until Jan. 2 when they travel to Yale, followed by a single game at Sacred Heart and then home to host Providence to close out their non-conference schedule.

Then it’s 14 Atlantic Hockey contests to finish out the season, nine of which will be at home.

“Right now, I wish we could keep playing,” said Riley when asked about the holiday break. “The good news is that when we come back, two of our first three games are non-league, which allows us to get back on our feet and ready for the final push.”