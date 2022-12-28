Boucher scores pair, but Slovakia doubles up United States 6-3 in second game of 2023 World Juniors

The U.S. National Junior Team outshot Slovakia 36-26 but suffered a 6-3 loss Wednesday night at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., in its second preliminary round game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Team USA will continue preliminary round play Thursday against Switzerland. Opening faceoff is set for 5 p.m. local time/4 p.m. EST at the Avenir Centre and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“I thought their goaltender (Adam Gajan) was the best player on the ice tonight,” said Team USA coach Rand Pecknold (Quinnipiac) in a statement. “That said, we need to tighten things up and our guys know that. We’ll be better tomorrow.”

Tyler Boucher (formerly of Boston University) scored twice and was named the U.S. player of the game. Gavin Brindley (Michigan) added the other goal, and Kaidan Mbereko (Colorado College) finished with 20 saves in goal.

Slovakia scored three times in a 3:19 span midway through the second period to take a 4-2 lead and added to its lead off a breakaway backhander with 9:14 to play in the third.