D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Dec. 29, 2022

The final weekend of 2022 is here and there is hockey to be played. Two nationally ranked opponents are in action as No. 10 Aurora plays at home against Concordia (Minnesota) while No. 3 Adrian is out East playing in a tournament at Oswego State.

A full slate of games returns once we get into January, but for now, enjoy the holiday weekend and have a great 2023.

Thursday

Marian (3-8) vs. St. Scholastica (5-3-1)

The Sabres have dropped six consecutive games and hope to close out 2022 on a high note. They take on the Saints in a holiday tournament at UW-Superior. Marian needs to be able to get its offense going early. The thing about this team is that it has shown it can thrive against good competition, earning a win over reigning national champion Adrian earlier this year.

The Saints will be a tough out. They are unbeaten in their last five, winning four times, and have scored five or more goals three times during the stretch.

St. Scholastica, 4-2

UW-Superior (9-4) vs. Gustavus (1-8-2)

The Yellowjackets come off the holiday break with momentum, winning five of their last six, and they look to keep it rolling against the Gusties in the opening round of the Superior Showdown. One of the keys to their recent success has been defense. The Yellowjackets have allowed just four goals over their last six games.

Dylan Mellun and Myles Hektor have both been impressive in goal this season. Gustavus went into Christmas break with an 8-2 win over Concordia (Wisconsin) and is hoping that is a sign of things to come. It was their best scoring output of the year, and they’ll need that kind of effort to knock off the Yellowjackets.

UW-Superior, 5-2

Adrian (7-2-1) at Williams (3-5)

Ranked third in the nation, Adrian takes on Williams in the opening round of a tournament at Oswego State. The Bulldogs have won two in a row and have one of the top scorers in the nation in Matus Spodniak, who has scored 13 goals to go along with seven assists. Adrian tends to play well at home. This will be its first neutral site game of the year. But in true road games, the Bulldogs are 4-0-1. The Ephs have lost two in a row and are facing their third nationally ranked team of the year, beating Babson 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 26.

Adrian, 4-1

Friday and Saturday

Concordia (4-4-2) at Aurora (9-2-2)

The Cobbers have won their last two and face one of their biggest tests of the year, taking on the nationally ranked Spartans, who are 10th in the latest DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll. They are going to have to be on point offensively to match the firepower that Aurora has on its roster. Aurora has won its last three and is unbeaten at home.

Aurora, 6-2 and 4-3

Trine (6-5-1) vs. Hamilton (5-3)

The Thunder take aim at finishing out 2022 with a couple of more wins. They have won two in a row and have scored 41 goals on the season off 75 assists. That kind of team hockey will be a key to success this weekend. Sam Antenucci leads the offense with six goals and six assists. The Continentals have won their last two and are playing on the road for the first time in more than a month.

Trine, 5-2 and 3-1