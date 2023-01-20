FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 16 Cornell blanks No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 4 St. Cloud State downs No. 3 Denver, No. 2 Minnesota tops No. 8 Michigan in OT, Notre Dame beats No. 6 Penn State, Northeastern upends No. 11 Merrimack

Top-ranked Quinnipiac saw its eight-game winning streak and 17-game unbeaten stretch come to an end on Friday night, falling to No. 16 Cornell 4-0 at Lynah Rink. It was also the Bobcats’ first ECAC Hockey loss of the season.

Ben Berard, Dalton Bancroft, Jack O’Leary and Ondrej Psenicka scored for the Big Red with Ian Shane stopping all 21 shots he faced. Sam Malinski chipped in two assists.

“We had a lot of belief in ourselves,” said Cornell coach Mike Schafer. “[Quinnipiac] is the gold standard for the league. You have to come ready to play in all aspects of your game. I thought our guys took a step from BU to tonight. They were detail-oriented, followed through in the third period, didn’t have many breakdowns. I thought we followed the game plan offensively.”

Yaniv Perets played the first 46:50 for the Bobcats and made 18 saves on 21 shots before Chase Clark came in for the final 13:10 and stopped two of three shots.

The Big Red penalty kill, which entered the night ranked 10th nationally, killed off three Quinnipiac power plays in the first 20-plus minutes, yielding just one shot on goal while down one player.

“They did a good job of blocking shots, getting good clears, and good ‘PK’ forechecks,” Schafer said.

No. 2 Minnesota 4, No. 8 Michigan 3 (OT)

Matthew Knies’ second goal of the game, a power-play tally at 4:52 of overtime, lifted the Gophers past the Wolverines at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Jackson Lacombe had tied the game 3-3 for Minnesota at 15:40 of the third period. Lacombe added two assists for a three-point performance.

Knies also had an assist for a three-point game, Jimmy Snuggerud contributed a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley had two assists for the Gophers.

For Michigan, Adam Fantilli notched a goal and an assist while Gavin Brindley had a goal plus a helper and Eric Ciccolini also scored.

In goal, Justen Close made 31 saves for the win. Erik Portillo stopped 44 in taking the loss.

No. 4 St. Cloud State 7, No. 3 Denver 3

Mason Salquist and Jami Krannila scored two goals each to power the Huskies past the Pioneers 7-3 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Grant Cruikshank added a goal and an assist and Dominic Basse made 28 saves between the pipes.

Jack Rogers and Veeti Miettinen also potted goals for SCSU and Josh Luedtke and Dylan Anhorn each tacked on two assists.

For DU, Magnus Chrona stopped 24 of 30 shots in 51:56 before giving way to Matt Davis, who turned aside both shots he faced in 6:02.

“It was a tough game,” DU coach David Carle said. “Obviously, it went a little sideways on us, and I think that is the lesson. Against really good hockey teams, you have to play a full 60 minutes. That’s the great part about playing teams like this in our league — you get pushed in different ways and you get challenged and this will make us better.

“That’s the reality, and we’ll get another opportunity tomorrow night.”

Carter King, Jack Devine and Brett Edwards registered Denver’s goals.

Notre Dame 2, No. 6 Penn State 1

Ryder Rolston’s power-play goal 2:12 into the third period proved to be the game winner as the Irish edged Penn State 2-1 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Chayse Primeau also scored for Notre Dame, Justin Janicke assisted on both, and Ryan Bischel made 52 saves in the Irish cage.

Danny Dzhaniyev netted the Nittany Lions’ lone goal and Liam Souliere kicked out 22 shots in goal in suffering the defeat.

Wisconsin 4, No. 7 Ohio State 0

Wisconsin shut out the seventh-ranked Buckeyes 4-0 at the Kohl Center Friday night.

After Luke LaMaster gave Wisconsin a 1-0 lead in the second period, the Badgers capitalized on their momentum in the final stretch, netting three goals in the third period for a 4-0 victory.

Jack Gorniak, Tyson Jugnauth and Cruz Lucius scored the last three goals for the Badgers while Jared Moe made 22 saves for the win in net.

For Ohio State, Jakub Dobeš finished with 30 saves in getting the loss between the pipes.

No. 5 Boston University 5, Maine 1

Five different Terriers lit the lamp and Drew Commesso stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced as BU defeated Maine 5-1 Friday night at Agganis Arena.

Boston University scored twice within the first 4:05 and never looked back, eventually taking a 4-0 lead midway through the second period and adding a fifth goal in the final frame.

Matt Brown became the first Terrier to reach double digits in goals, with his 10th goal of the season proving to be the game winner. He also added an assist to join Lane Hutson (two assists) as Terriers with multiple points.

Luke Tuch, Nick Zabaneh, Jay O’Brien and Devin Kaplan also scored for BU.

The Terriers’ 16-6-0 record is their highest win total through 22 games since they began the 2008-09 campaign at 16-5-1.

Cole Hanson netted the Black Bears’ goal and Victor Ostman collected 28 saves for Maine.

No. 14 Michigan Tech 1, Ferris State 0

Michigan Tech shut out Ferris State 1-0 Friday night on the road at Ewigleben Ice Arena.

Blake Pietila extended his nation-leading shutout mark to six and his school-record career shutout mark to 16 while winning his 50th career game making 21 saves.

“I liked our game from the goaltender on out,” MTU coach Joe Shawhan said. “This isn’t an easy place to win in. Everybody played well and we transitioned the puck well and played fast. We didn’t score on the power play but we got quality chances. Their goaltender (Noah Giesbrecht) was outstanding.”

Kyle Kukkonen scored the game’s only goal at 19:48 of the opening period.

Giesbrecht made 33 saves for the Bulldogs.

No. 20 RIT 5, Arizona State 1

Carter Wilkie had a goal and two assists and Caleb Moretz a goal and a helper to guide RIT to a 5-1 win over the Sun Devils at Mullett Arena Friday night.

Spencer Berry posted two assists and Tyler Mahan, Tanner Andrew and Simon Isabelle also scored for the Tigers.

In goal, Tommy Scarfone finished with 24 stops for the win.

Teddy Lagerback ruined Scarfone’s shutout bid with a power-play goal at 18:45 of the third period.

TJ Semptimphelter made nine saves on 12 shots before being pulled at 6:07 of the second period and Ben Kraws went the rest of the way in goal for ASU, stopping 17 of 19 shots.

Northeastern 5, No. 11 Merrimack 1

Five different players scored for Northeastern in the Huskies’ 5-1 win over Merrimack Friday night at Lawler Arena.

Sam Colangelo, Matt Choupani, Aidan McDonough, Justin Hryckowian and Liam Walsh found the back of the net. McDonough, Hryckowian and Colangelo had assists for multi-point games, and Jayden Struble and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine each tallied two helper.

Devon Levi collected 33 saves in the Northeastern net while Hugo Ollas stopped 23 for the Warriors.

Filip Forsmark scored Merrimack’s goal.