St. Cloud State moves up three spots, takes over as No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 33 first-place votes

With 33 of 50 first-place votes this week, St. Cloud State vaults up three spots to assume the No. 1 ranking in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota remains No. 2 with 13 first-place votes, while Quinnipiac is down two spots to No. 3, picking up two first-place votes. Boston University moves up one to No. 4 with two first-place votes as well.

Denver falls two spots to No. 5 this week, Penn State holds steady at No. 6, Michigan rises one to No. 7, flip-flopping with Ohio State, Western Michigan is up one to No. 9, and Harvard is down one place to sit 10th this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 23, 2023

All teams in the rest of the top 20 were ranked last week, save for Northeastern, which enters the rankings this week at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.