HCA men’s monthly honorees for January include Michigan’s Fantilli, Boston University’s Hutson, Bentley’s Niemo, Omaha’s Latkoczy

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the men’s monthly award winners for January.

Player of the month is Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli, co-rookies of the month are Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson and Bentley forward Nicholas Niemo, and goaltender of the month is Omaha freshman Simon Latkoczy.

Fantill collected five goals and 14 points in six games for the Wolverines, leading the NCAA with 2.33 points per game, all of them coming against ranked opponents Minnesota, Penn State and Ohio State.

Hutson led all Hockey East players with 13 points and 11 assists. He set up three game-winning goals and scored the game winner against nationally ranked Cornell. Led by Hutson, BU went 7-1-0 on the month and took over first place in Hockey East.

Niemo led Atlantic Hockey with 4-9-13 in January and took a seven-game point streak into February. He also led Bentley in plus/minus for the month.

Latkoczy went 3-0 in three starts and came in relief to stop 20 of 22 against nationally ranked Western Michigan in a fourth appearance. His numbers: 0.82 and .974 while averaging 28 saves per game.