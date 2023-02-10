FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Farrell’s five-point game lifts No. 10 Harvard over Dartmouth, top-ranked Minnesota downs Wisconsin, No. 2 Quinnipiac extends winning streak with shutout win over Clarkson, No. 5 Michigan doubles up No. 15 Michigan State

Sean Farrell (two goals, three assists) recorded a career-best five-point night to lead No. 10 Harvard to a 6-3 win over Dartmouth on Friday night at Thompson Arena.

Alex Laferriere (goal, assist) and Ian Moore (two assists) also recorded multiple-point nights for the Crimson.

Sean Farrell. (G, 3A). Another big time performance. Great play by Coronato to force the turnover. 5-3 Harvard. #GoCrimson WATCH: https://t.co/ul4Su6A2GN pic.twitter.com/vfLhTp2HQB — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 11, 2023

John Farinacci, Ryan Drkulec and Joe Miller added goals for Harvard, while Mitchell Gibson finished with 16 saves in goal.

Sean Chisholm went for a goal and an assist for Dartmouth, Braiden Dorfman and Luke Haymes also scored, and Cooper Black made 26 saves in the crease.

No. 1 Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 1

Bryce Brodzinski scored a pair of goals, while Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley added one apiece to lead No. 1 Minnesota past Wisconsin 4-1 Friday night at the Kohl Center.

Brock Caufield broke up Justen Close’s shutout bid eaerly in the third period.

Brodzy is feeling it tonight! pic.twitter.com/K8GNRA5fyy — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 11, 2023

Close finished with 36 saves in the Gophers net.

For Wisconsin, Jared Moe started in goal and allowed three goals on seven shots before being pulled 8:35 into the second period. Kyle McClellan played the remaining 31:25 and stopped 20 shots.

No. 2 Quinnipiac 3, Clarkson 0

Yaniv Perets recorded his seventh shutout of the season and 18th of his career, stopping all 16 shots as No. 2 Quinnipiac extended its winning streak to five with a 3-0 victory at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena on Friday night.

Collin Graf’s 15th of the season proved to be the game winner in the second, while TJ Friedmann and Sam Lipkin each added third-period insurance to keep the streak going.

Ethan Haider made 30 saves for the Golden Knights.

No. 5 Michigan 4, No. 15 Michigan State 2

In a game marred by 105 penalty minutes, fifth-ranked Michigan rode a three-goal first period to a 4-2 win over No. 15 Michigan State in an in-state rivalry game on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena.

Erik Portillo earned the victory in net for the Wolverines by stopping 30 of 32 Spartan shots on goal.

Michigan’s Gavin Brindley led all scorers with two goals and one assist for a three-point night. Mackie Samoskevich and Adam Fantilli also scored for the Wolverines.

Brindley with his second of the night! pic.twitter.com/uwgD8kiIcm — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2023

Tiernan Shoudy and Nicolas Müller netted MSU’s goals, and Dylan St. Cyr took the loss in goal for the Spartans making 27 saves.

Saturday evening will mark the rivalry’s annual “Duel in the D” contest at Little Caesars Arena for the Iron “D” Trophy. Michigan has hoisted the trophy in the Motor City five consecutive times, and the team will look for its sixth straight Motown crown. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. EST.

Bowling Green 5, No. 12 Michigan Tech 2

No. 12 Michigan Tech had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped Friday as Bowling Green defeated the Huskies 5-2 in game one of the annual Winter Carnival series at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The teams will wrap up the total goal series for the MacInnes Trophy Saturday on Senior Night.

“I thought we got beat by the better team tonight,” MTU coach Joe Shawhan said. “We had a great crowd and they deserved a better competitive effort from our group. I give full credit to Bowling Green. Blake (Pietila) didn’t have a chance on the goals they scored.”

After the game was tied at one, the Falcons scored four straight goals to take a commanding lead. Kyle Kukkonen scored both goals for the Huskies.

Seth Fyten scored twice for BGSU and Nathan Burke, Ryan O’Hara and Alex Barber one each to back Christian Stoever’s 37 saves.

Pietila finished with 23 saves.

New Hampshire 4, No. 13 Connecticut 1

Chase Stevenson scored on a penalty shot and added another goal as UNH defeated No. 13 UConn Friday night at the Whittemore Center.

GOALLLL! Chase Stevenson scores on a penalty shot early in the first to give the 'Cats a 1-0 lead! Watch live on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/cyPIWkAF2v#BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/5uJLNcKSXd — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) February 11, 2023

Ryan Black had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats and Liam Devlin also scored to back David Fessenden’s 24 stops between the pipes.

For UConn, Hudson Schandor scored and Logan Terness turned aside 28 shots in suffering the loss.

Air Force 5, Sacred Heart 4

Air Force extended its winning streak to four games with a 5-4 win over Sacred Heart Friday night at the Martire Family Arena.

The four-game winning streak ties as the longest since early in the 2018-19 season.

“This was a great win for us,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “They are an extremely talented team. We never trailed in the game and that is huge against a team like them. You don’t want to get behind against them and have to play their game. After that first period, we got our game back together. Our power play made a huge difference in the game. And give our sixth attacker defense some credit. That’s a tough team to deal with in an extra attacker situation for five minutes.

“We are playing winning hockey right now and we found a way to get it done tonight.”

Sam Brennan had two goals and an assist for the Falcons, Willie Reim a goal and an assist, and Chris Hedden and Austin Schwartz added single goals as Maiszon Balboa made 29 saves in goal.

Neil Shea went for two goals and an assist for SHU, Todd Goehring added a goal plus a helper, and Brandon Milberg and Luke Lush combined on a 23-save effort between the pipes.

No. 4 Denver 5, North Dakota 3

Carter Mazur scored twice and Sean Behrens added a goal and an assist to lift No. 4 Denver past North Dakota 5-3 at Magness Arena Friday night.

Aidan Thompson and Massimo Rizzo also scored to back Magnus Chrona’s 34 saves. Mike Benning posted two assists.

What a move & shot by Carter Mazur, as he scores his 19th of the season in impressive fashion. pic.twitter.com/qgD2CgmVkg — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 11, 2023

For the Fighting Hawks, Judd Caulfield, Carson Albrecht, and Ethan Frisch scored and Jackson Blake chipped in two assists.

Jakob Hellsten and Drew DeRidder combined on an 18-save effort in net.