D-III Women’s East Week 16 Recap: Conference tournament play begins!

This week we’re taking a look at the tournaments that have begun thus far and also taking a look at this current week as some conferences began their tournaments yesterday (Wednesday 2/22). Exciting times as the playoffs are officially underway with more action coming this weekend! We also highlight the regular-season winners from each conference.

NEHC

The NEHC began conference tournament play this past weekend and three of the top four seeds moved onto the semifinals which take place this Saturday (2/25). This is a conference where the only team with a shot at an at-large bid is Elmira, but it’s not likely, so the winner of this conference will more than likely receive the lone bid.

Elmira (1) vs Salem State (8)

Elmira shutout Salem State 7-0. The goals didn’t come early, but when they did, they didn’t stop. Leading only 1-0 after the 1st period, Elmira scored a trio of goals in both the 2nd and 3rd period to move on to the semifinals. Elmira was overwhelming in the shot totals, outshooting Salem St. 59-9. This game was filled with penalties, Elmira committing the fewer of the two teams with three, however Salem committing eight didn’t exactly help their chances which were somewhat slim to begin with.

It was noticeable in the game that Head Coach Jake Bobrowski of Elmira was extra careful in terms of his team’s pregame/intermission protocols as his team has been called for a few “protocol penalties” this season. Most recently vs Norwich, who seem to have an extra emphasis on stalking the other team’s actions while entering the ice as they’ve called out various teams for infractions during the game, granting themselves powerplays on various occasions. They got multiple powerplays from this advocacy in their regular-season weekend finale vs William Smith & Elmira. Expect Elmira to maintain their due diligence throughout the NEHC tournament and potentially the NCAA tournament.

Norwich (2) vs Johnson & Wales (7)

Norwich shutout Johnson & Wales 5-0 in a game where the stats were one-sided to Norwich, but not as overbearing as one may have predicted. Shots were 39-15 in favor of the Cadets and the penalty totals were low, three committed by J&W, two by Norwich. Highlighting the day for Norwich was Olivia Boyer who netted a pair of goals, while player of the year candidate Ann Frederique Guay added a goal of her own as well.

Southern Maine (3) vs UMass-Boston (6)

Southern Maine defeated UMass-Boston 3-1 in a game that was very evenly matched. Shot totals were a close 28-25 in favor of UMB, while penalties were even at three apiece. Three of the four goals came in the 2nd period, with USM’s Madison Chagnon scoring first at 6:25 of the period and then her teammate Amanada Crowley scoring the eventual game-winner late in the 2nd period.

Castleton (4) vs William Smith (5)

William Smith shutout Castleton 5-0. This game was relatively even on the stat sheet as well, besides the goals category, with the shot total being 26-20 in favor of William Smith. The penalties actually were in Castleton’s favor as they committed one to WS’s five, so the opportunity was there, but WS’s PK-unit showed up, killing off all five penalties. Julianna Gong of the Heron’s led the scoring, netting a pair of goals, one in the 2nd period and the other in the 3rd.

The NEHC semifinals are set, it’ll be Elmira (1) hosting William Smith (5) & Norwich (2) hosting Southern Maine (3) this Saturday (2/25), both games at 3:00 pm EST.

UCHC

The UCHC tournament has begun, here’s a quick recap of the huge weekend series between Utica & Nazareth who sat atop the conference by a wide margin, in front of the next closest Manhattanville. The series was extremely close with Nazareth getting the best of Utica in the end. Nazareth won game one in a shootout which meant the winner of game two would be the regular-season champion. The game was tied 1-1 and headed to OT when Nazareth’s Julia Holmes scored 2:24 into overtime to win the game and most importantly the UCHC regular-season title to secure home-ice throughout the playoffs.

Moving on to the quarterfinals (Wednesday 2/22):

Nazareth (1) vs Stevenson (8)

Nazareth shutout Stevenson 6-0. This game was one-sided in favor of the Golden Flyers, outshooting the Mustangs by a wide-margin 64-8 and committing fewer penalties as they were charged with one compared to Stevenson’s five. Nazareth’s Nikolle Van Stralen scored two and added an assist, one goal coming on the powerplay. Overall, a dominant performance from Nazareth.

Utica (2) vs Lebanon Valley (7)

Utica shutout Lebanon Valley 4-0, outshooting them 45-13 and scoring a shorthanded goal, the Pioneers handled business as per usual. Interestingly enough, the shorthanded goal came a quick 50 seconds into the 2nd period to give Utica a 2-0 lead. They would add one more in the 2nd and the final goal in the 3rd period at the 15:28 mark. Both teams committed three penalties each, no one scoring on the powerplay, but as mentioned Utica got the shorthanded goal to make up for the unsuccessful powerplays.

Manhattanville (3) vs Arcadia (6)

Manhattanville defeated Arcadia 3-2 in a tight overtime game. Shot totals were 33-19 in favor of the Valiants. Arcadia opened up the scoring, netting a powerplay goal 14:49 into the 1st and would then double the lead early in the 2nd period, scoring at the 1:16 mark. The Valiants then fought back, the comeback began with a shorthanded goal by Gabrielle Cox, she also assisted on the next goal scored at 11:43 of the period on the powerplay. The game went to OT, and it was ended by Virginia Birnie who scored the winner at the 5:52 mark in the Playland Ice Casino (once again, I just genuinely enjoy saying Ice Casino, even though there unfortunately isn’t a casino).

Alvernia (4) vs Chatham (5)

Chatham defeated Alvernia 3-1 in a game where the penalty kill was key. Chatham committed seven penalties to Alvernia’s three, and the Cougars won the shooting battle 34-25. Chatham got out to a 2-0 lead before Alvernia got one back, but it wasn’t enough as Chatham’s Cameron Carmody sealed it, scoring a quick 12 seconds after at the 16:35 mark of the 3rd to put the game away.

The semifinals are set, Nazareth (1) hosts Chatham (5) & Utica (2) hosts Manhattanville (3) this Saturday (2/25), time(s): TBA.

Regular-Season Conference Winners!

CCC

Suffolk 14-2-2 (16-7-2 overall)

NEHC

Elmira 17-0-0 (19-5-0 overall)

NESCAC

Amherst 13-3-0 (21-3-0 overall)

NEWHL

Plattsburgh 17-1-0 (23-2 overall)

UCHC

Nazareth 18-1-1 (20-5-1 overall)