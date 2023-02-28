CHA names two all-conference teams, all-rookie team for 2022-23 college hockey season

College Hockey America has announced the 2022-23 All-CHA teams and CHA All-Rookie Team.

Mercyhurst has the most representation in the All-CHA First, Second and All-Rookie teams with six players. Penn State is second with five players, Syracuse has three and RIT and Lindenwood each have one player represented.

The All-CHA First Team forwards consist of two Penn State teammates in junior Kiara Zanon and freshman Tessa Janecke. They are joined by Lindenwood sophomore Morgan Neitzke. The defensemen are Syracuse senior Mae Batherson and Penn State senior Izzy Heminger. Mercyhurst senior Ena Nystrøm was selected as the All-CHA First Team goaltender.

Mercyhurst’s top forward line of junior Sara Boucher, freshman Thea Johansson and sophomore Vanessa Upson take home All-CHA Second Team honors. The defensemen are Mercyhurst sophomore Sydney Pedersen and Penn State junior Lyndie Lobdell. RIT sophomore netminder Sarah Coe is the Second Team goaltender.

The forwards on the CHA All-Rookie team include Janecke, Johansson and Syracuse’s Rhéa Hicks. Defensively, the All-Rookie team includes Penn State’s Kendall Butze, Mercyhurst’s Megan McKay and Syracuse’s Maya D’Arcy.