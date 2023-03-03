Utica’s Sloan tabbed UCHC women’s player of year, Nazareth’s Holmes top ‘D,’ Utica’s Hawthorne top goalie, LVC’s Strauts best rookie, Utica’s Clausen top coach

The UCHC has announced its 2022-23 women’s award winners and all-conference teams.

The awards were selected through an all-encompassing survey of the league’s 11 head coaches.

Utica senior Erica Sloan was named the 2022-23 UCHC player of the year. Sloan leads all UCHC players in scoring with 45 points on 24 goals and 21 assists in addition to a league-best plus-47 rating. Sloan is sixth nationally in points and tied for fifth with six game-winning goals. She tallied 32 points and was plus-35 in 20 UCHC regular-season contests. Sloan has at least a point in 24 games this season and 11 multiple-point efforts with four different four-point games and two hat-tricks. She is the second consecutive Utica student-athlete to earn player of the year honors, joining teammate and fellow All-UCHC selection Georgiana Santullo.

Nazareth junior defenseman Julia Holmes is the UCHC’s defensive player of the year. Holmes has tallied 27 points on seven goals and 20 assists in 27 games this season, while playing at a plus-24 clip. Holmes is fourth nationally among all defensemen in scoring. An All-UCHC First Team selection, Holmes has helped lead Nazareth to the 2022-23 UCHC championship game.

Utica junior Angela Hawthorne has earned the UCHC goaltender of the year for the second straight season. Hawthorne is 16-2-3 on the season with a 0.97 goals-against average and league-leading .960 save percentage. Hawthorne is second nationally in save percentage and third in goals-against average, while her five shutouts are tied for tenth nationally. She made at least 20 saves in a game nine times, including a career-best 52-save effort against nationally-ranked Hamilton.

Katrina Strauts of Lebanon Valley is the 2023 UCHC rookie of the year after tallying 23 points on 12 goals and 11 assists in 26 games played. She tallied 10 goals and 16 points in 20 UCHC regular season contests, while helping lead the Dutchmen to the league quarterfinals.

Utica head coach Dave Clausen has been chosen the 2022-23 UCHC coach of the year. Clausen has led the Pioneers to a program-record 22 wins and No. 12 national ranking. The Pioneers earned 55 of a possible 60 points in league play and are set to take on top-seed Nazareth in the 2022-23 UCHC championship game on March 4. Utica is fourth nationally in scoring, with 4.89 goals per game, third defensively, allowing 0.89 goals per game and is third in scoring margin (4.00). The Pioneers are in the top-10 nationally in nearly every team category. It is Clausen’s second UCHC coach of the year honor (2021). Clausen, the only head coach in Utica’s 22-year history, has 325 career wins.

First Team All-UCHC

Forward: Gabrielle Cox, Manhattanville

Forward: Georgiana Santullo, Utica

Forward: Erica Sloan, Utica

Defense: Julia Holmes, Nazareth

Defense: Madison Novotny, Utica

Goaltender: Angela Hawthorne, Utica

Second Team All-UCHC

Forward: Allison Corser-James, Chatham

Forward: Abbey Luth, Nazareth

Forward: Ally Watrous, Nazareth

Defense: Olivia Gilida, Alvernia

Defense: Holly Silva, Utica

Goaltender: Julia Beaven, Alvernia

All-UCHC Honorable Mention

Forward: Ally Nolan, Chatham

Forward: Makenna Wiljanen, Nazareth

Forward: Carly Stefanini, Utica

Defense: Sydney Bradley, Alvernia

Defense: Holly Meredith, Manhattanville

Defense: Abigail Barcless, Wilkes

Goaltender: Franny Gerardi, Manhattanville

UCHC All-Rookie Team

Forward: Maeve Hourihan, Arcadia

Forward: Katrina Strauts, Lebanon Valley

Forward: Abby Flanagan, Nazareth

Defense: Abbi Komrofske, Arcadia

Defense: Tess Barrett, Utica

Goaltender: Sam Brophy, Chatham