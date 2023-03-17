Colorado College upsets regular-season champion Denver with 1-0 shutout to advance to NCHC title game

By Sean Davich/Special to USCHO.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly 10 years since its previous conference tournament championship game appearance, Colorado College is getting hot at the right time again.

One week removed from a stunning road sweep against high-powered Western Michigan to get the Tigers to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the second time, CC has suddenly put itself in position to steal an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

A second-period power-play goal by Hunter McKown proved to be all the offense the Tigers needed to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Pioneers as Colorado College pulled out a stunning 1-0 victory on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center over Denver, moving them within one victory of their first-ever conference tournament title.

“Obviously, incredibly proud of our guys and the effort and the commitment and the belief and the character,” said CC coach Kris Mayotte. “We were hard to play against [and] we were able to set the tone.”

A Tigers team that went almost two full months without a regulation victory is now on the verge of the national tournament after CC beat DU for just the sixth time in the last 43 matchups (6-33-4). It was the first Tigers victory over the Pioneers since Jan. 1, 2021.

Denver’s normally potent offense was held off the scoreboard for just the fourth time this season, but the defending national champions will still be a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

“Congratulations to CC,” said DU coach David Carle. “Thought they were the better team tonight. They were much hungrier, more desperate. It was disappointing that we couldn’t get it going.”

It was not a good first period for the NCHC regular-season champions as the Pioneers mustered just five shots on Tigers goaltender Kaidan Mbereko while defensively, the Pioneers allowed CC to get their forecheck going and keep Magnus Chrona busy in his net.

Chrona was up to the challenge, making 12 first-period saves including on a 2-on-0 break late in the period led by Noah Laba and McKown where he made two saves off McKown shots.

McKown made sure he would get on the scoresheet in the second period, however. On the second power play of the game for the Tigers, he found himself open in the left faceoff circle and hit a well-aimed shot top-shelf over the left shoulder of Chrona. The nation’s leading power-play goal scorer picked up his 14th on the man advantage and 21st overall with the opening tally, putting the Tigers up 1-0 over their in-state rivals after two periods.

“The whole country knows he’s getting it,” said Tigers defenseman Bryan Yoon. “He’s a special player and I think he kinda showed it off tonight.”

Denver ramped up the pressure in the third, but Colorado College continued to play outstanding defense down low and not give up any real scoring chances in front.

“I just think they were able to keep us outside all night,” said Pioneers defenseman Kyle Mayhew. “Just not enough inside the house.”

Mbereko finished with 23 saves to earn his fourth shutout, while Chrona had 20 before being pulled by Carle. Matt Davis came on in relief to make five saves.

“Couldn’t be more excited for our seniors,” said Mayotte.

Colorado College, 13-21-3 on the season, is one win away from the NCAA tournament and will face the North Dakota-St. Cloud State winner Saturday night for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title. It is the first conference tournament title game appearance for the Tigers since the 2013 WCHA Final Five championship, a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin.