How to watch games in the 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament

The 2023 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament starts Thursday with four regional semifinal games.
All 15 games in the tournament are broadcast on ESPN networks and streamed through ESPN+.
Here’s where to catch the games and who’s on the broadcast crews.
Thursday, March 23
2 p.m. ET: Western Michigan vs. Boston University, Manchester Regional semifinal, ESPN2 (Drew Carter and Paul Caponigri)
5 p.m. ET: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, Fargo Regional semifinal, ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer)
5:30 p.m. ET: Cornell vs. Denver, Manchester Regional semifinal, ESPNews (Drew Carter and Paul Caponigri)
9 p.m. ET: Canisius vs. Minnesota, Fargo Regional semifinal, ESPN2 (Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer)
Friday, March 24
2 p.m. ET: Ohio State vs. Harvard, Bridgeport Regional semifinal, ESPNU (John Buccigross and Colby Cohen)
5 p.m. ET: Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, Allentown Regional semifinal, ESPNU (Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin)
5:30 p.m. ET: Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac, Bridgeport Regional semifinal, ESPNews (John Buccigross and Colby Cohen)
8:30 p.m. ET: Colgate vs. Michigan, Allentown Regional semifinal, ESPNU (Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin)
Saturday, March 25
4 p.m. ET: Manchester Regional final, ESPNU (Drew Carter and Paul Caponigri)
6:30 p.m. ET: Fargo Regional final, ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer)
Sunday, March 26
4 p.m. ET: Bridgeport Regional final, ESPN2 (John Buccigross and Colby Cohen)
6:30 p.m. ET: Allentown Regional final, ESPN2 (Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin)
Thursday, April 6
5 p.m. ET: National semifinal, ESPN2 (John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen)
8:30 p.m. ET: National semifinal, ESPN2 (John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen)
Saturday, April 8
8 p.m. ET: National championship, ESPN2 (John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen)