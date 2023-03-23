Plymouth State’s Abbate, already MASCAC player of year, adds 2023 Joe Concannon Award to season accolades

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced today that Plymouth State senior Myles Abbate is the winner of the 22nd Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born college hockey player in New England at the Division II/III level.

The award was established in 2001 shortly after the passing of the longtime writer for the Boston Globe who had a great passion for the game of college hockey while always advocating strongly for amateur athletics.

Abbate finished his season with the Panthers by recording 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points with a plus/minus rating of plus-25 in 25 games. He earned MASCAC player of the year honors for the second consecutive season while leading the Panthers to an undefeated regular season in conference play, a fourth consecutive MASCAC championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament where they bowed out to the University of New England in the first round.

Abbate took only one minor penalty during the entire season and surpassed the 100-point mark in just over three seasons of play due to the pandemic.

“This is a great award for Myles, who really deserves it,” said Plymouth State coach Craig Russell in a news release. “Having coached him for four years, he is the only player that I have ever seen that empties the tank each and every practice – no days off. He is just so committed and focused on the team results and goals that I am sure that the individual recognition won’t be much for him now, but I do know that down the road he will recognize the importance of winning this prestigious award. He has been a special human being and a pleasure and privilege to coach.

“I know he is looking at playing opportunities for next year and wherever that is, that team is getting something very special in Myles.”

The remaining finalists included Norwich senior goalie Drennen Atherton, Franklin Pierce senior forward Conor Foley, Curry junior forward Timmy Kent, Endicott junior forward Andrew Kurapov, and Wesleyan senior defenseman Jake Lachance.

“This season, more than any other in recent memory, has truly shown great balance and talent across the conferences and the region at the D-II/III level,” said Gridiron Club Hockey Awards Committee chairman Tim Costello in a statement. “The committee had a difficult time in winnowing the semifinal field but these special players, and Myles in particular, separated themselves from the pack with tremendous individual play and strong impact on team results to garner the special attention of the members.”

The Joe Concannon Award will be presented to Abbate at the New England College Hockey Writers Dinner on April 19 in Saugus, Mass.