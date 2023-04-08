5 numbers to know from Quinnipiac’s victory against Minnesota in the Frozen Four championship game

TAMPA, Fla. — Here are five numbers to know from Quinnipiac’s 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota in Saturday’s Frozen Four championship game:

10 seconds

Jacob Quillan’s goal just 10 seconds into overtime is the fastest overtime game-winning goal in NCAA championship game history. It eclipses the previous record of 23 seconds set in Detroit on March 26, 1977, as Wisconsin beat Michigan 6-5 on Steve Alley’s goal.

Quinnipiac missed the mark for shortest tournament overtime by just one second. That came in the West Regional in Grand Rapids, Mich. on March 29, 2013, as Yale beat Minnesota 3-2.

Two shots

Minnesota’s two shots on goal in the third period at the hands of Quinnipiac’s smothering defense tied the Division I men’s championship record for the fewest shots on goal in a regulation period. It has happened only three other times, most recently when Boston University was held to two in the first period in a 9-1 loss to Lake Superior State on April 2, 1994.

Denver had two shots in the third period in a 6-5 loss to North Dakota on March 16, 1963, and Michigan State had just two in the first in a 5-3 loss to North Dakota on March 28, 1987.

15 shots

Minnesota set a record for the fewest shots on goal in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey championship game with just 15. The previous record was set by Denver in its 1963 loss to North Dakota.

It was the fewest shots on net for a team in a national championship game since Massachusetts mustered only 18 in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth on April 13, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Minnesota was held to no fewer than 23 shots on goal in the 2022-23 season. That low came on Jan. 7, 2023, in a 3-0 loss at St. Cloud State.

Four minors

Minnesota was first and Quinnipiac third in fewest penalty minutes this season, so a combined four minor penalties between the two teams should not be a surprise. Only once has there been fewer: Denver had one and Minnesota Duluth two in the Pioneers’ 3-2 win on April 8, 2017.

Only once

Minnesota lost only once in the 2022-23 season when leading after two periods, Saturday’s national championship game. The Golden Gophers had been 22-0-0.

Quinnipiac won only once in overtime this season, again in Saturday’s title contest. The Bobcats were 0-1-3 in games decided in OT prior the final game of the season.