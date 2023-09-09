Former Alaska assistant coach Hoffmann hired as director of hockey operations, video coordinator for St. Cloud State men’s, women’s teams

St. Cloud State men’s and women’s hockey head coaches Brett Larson and Brian Idalski have jointly announced the addition of Lenny Hofmann to their coaching staffs where he will serve as the director of operations and video coordinator for both teams.

Hofmann joins St. Cloud State after 14 seasons at numerous stops across collegiate and junior hockey, including the past three seasons with Alaska as an assistant coach.

“We are very excited to add Lenny to our coaching staffs for both the men’s and women’s team,” said Larson in a statement. “In addition to his elite resume and skillset for the position, his passion for hockey and his pursuit to help student- athletes succeed at the collegiate level will make him a wonderful addition for St. Cloud State hockey. We are honored to welcome Lenny to the Husky family.”

“We’re extremely excited to add Lenny to the hockey staff,” added Idalski. “His knowledge of the game, passion for the sport and experience in a variety of roles adds immense value to our programs. I’m super excited to have him on board.”

Last season at Alaska, Hoffmann he helped the Nanooks win 22 games in 2022-23, its most victories in a single season since 2001-02. Prior to his time in Fairbanks, Hofmann spent 10 seasons in the USHL as an assistant coach with the Tri-City Storm (2010-13) and as the director of scouting with the Green Bay Gamblers (2014-19). He also spent the 2013-14 season with the USHL as its manager of player development, where he coordinated all USHL combines and directed central scouting and scouting reports.

Following his graduation from Saint Mary’s with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations in 2004, Hofmann started his coaching career with his alma mater where he assisted in video and pre-game preparations as well as recruiting and academic advising. After three seasons with the Cardinals, Hofmann moved over to St. Scholastica, where he spent two seasons (2008-10) as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Hofmann played four seasons for Saint Mary’s, recording 97 points (36 goals, 61 assists) in 98 games. He earned All-MIAC honors in his senior season, where he had 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 2003-04.