Mercyhurst adds St. Cloud State graduate assistant Ach as new assistant coach for women’s hockey team

Mercyhurst has hired Emily Ach as an assistant coach with the Lakers women’s hockey team.

Ach comes to Erie after having spent the past couple of years as a graduate assistant at St. Cloud State. While there, she also spent time on the national stage, working for USA Hockey as a director of hockey operations for the under-22 team. Prior to that, she worked as an administrative assistant, coach, and girls development director for Dark Horse Athletics with MAP Hockey.

“I am extremely excited to start this new journey at Mercyhurst University,” Ach said in a news release. “I can’t thank Coach (Mike) Sisti enough for giving me the opportunity to coach with and learn from an incredible staff with years of experience. The women’s hockey program has a strong tradition of success that stems from community and culture, and I am grateful that I get the opportunity to contribute to such tradition and progress the winning standard. I am looking forward to the season ahead with the staff, players, and fans.”

Ach earned her bachelor’s degree in middle elementary education, and mathematics from Augsburg, before attending St. Cloud State where she played while working towards her master’s degree in sports management.

“It is awesome to add Emily to our staff,” Sisti said. “She has plenty of experience and a great passion for the game. Emily has a very impressive work ethic, and she should be able to hit the ground running with our program. We are happy to welcome her to Mercyhurst University and I am looking forward to working with her this season.”