UCHC adding Brockport, Geneseo to men’s hockey conference starting with 2024-25 season

Brockport and Geneseo men’s hockey programs are set to join the UCHC for the 2024-25 season, setting the men’s hockey membership at eight teams for that season.

“We are honored to add Geneseo and Brockport, two teams that have a rich history of competing at a high level and doing things the right way under great leadership” said UCHC commissioner Chuck Mitrano in a statement. “They enhance our competitive profile nationally and fit perfectly geographically. The future is very bright for the UCHC.”

Brockport sponsors 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports with a total roster of 650 student-athletes and is celebrating its 50th hockey season at the varsity level in 2023-24.

“We are thrilled and honored by the acceptance of our hockey program into the United Collegiate Hockey Conference,” said Brockport athletic director Erick Hart. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to excellence. Joining this prestigious conference will not only elevate the level of competition we face but also provide our student-athletes with incredible opportunities to showcase their talents on a larger stage. We look forward to making our mark in the UCHC and continuing to uphold the proud traditions of SUNY Brockport hockey.”

The Golden Eagles play at Wegmans Ice Arena on campus, which seats 2,000 fans.

“We’re honored and excited that SUNY Brockport hockey has been accepted into the United Collegiate Hockey Conference,” said Brockport coach Brian Dickinson. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players, coaching staff, and the entire Brockport community. We look forward to competing at the highest level and representing our school with pride and passion on the ice. The future is bright, and we can’t wait to make our mark in the UCHC.”

Geneseo competes in 21 varsity sports and has finished in the top 25 in the Division III Learfield Sports/NACDA Directors Cup standings each of the last six completed years of competition.

The Geneseo’s men’s hockey program has become a perennial Division III championship contender. Overall, the Ice Knights have made nine NCAA tournament appearances, including six since the 2013-14 season, highlighted by a trip to the national championship game in 2022. Geneseo has also won five of the last seven SUNYAC championships and have won eight conference titles in program history.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to join the UCHC,” said Geneseo athletic director Dani Drews. “Geneseo’s hockey program is such a source of pride for our entire community. We are excited for the Ice Knights to represent the UCHC and continue their quest for an NCAA championship.”

The Ice Knights play at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena, located in the Merritt Athletic Center on campus, which holds 1,600 fans.

“Division III hockey is rapidly evolving, and our new journey begins in the UCHC,” said Geneseo coach Chris Schultz. “We are looking forward to competing in a newly aligned conference that focuses on the student-athlete experience and a competitive sportsmanship that will take the conference to new heights. I would like to personally thank President Battles, vice president for student and campus life, Michael Taberski, director of athletics, Dani Drews, and our new commissioner, Chuck Mitrano, for their guidance in this new endeavor. We are confident that the Geneseo hockey tradition will continue to be a beacon at the national level.”

Both Brockport and Geneseo will begin multi-sport play in the Empire 8 conference in 2024-25.

UCHC men’s programs will consist of Brockport, Chatham, Geneseo, Manhattanville, Nazareth, Neumann, Utica and Wilkes for the 2024-25 season.