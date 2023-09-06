Ferris State tabs ‘highly deserving’ longtime Bulldogs staffer Cencer to assistant coach role

Longtime Ferris State staff member Dave Cencer has been named an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.

Cencer, who has served as the program’s coordinator of athletic performance, will work with the Bulldogs’ goaltenders.

“We’re excited to move Dave into this role and he’s highly deserving to be labeled as an assistant coach,” said FSU head coach Bob Daniels in a statement. “He’s been extremely important to our program for many years and will play an even greater role moving forward both in terms of on-ice coaching and recruiting.”

Beginning his 18th year as a member of the FSU coaching staff in 2023-24, Cencer has led the program’s off-ice efforts as the strength and conditioning coach during his Bulldog tenure along with serving as the program’s video coordinator. In his time with Ferris State hockey, Cencer has implemented the latest in sports science technology, using First Beat Technologies to monitor heart rate, energy expenditure and recovery.

Cencer has coordinated all on-ice and off-ice strength training and conditioning for the Bulldogs. He holds a master’s degree in exercise science along with certifications from the NSCA (Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist) and USA Weightlifting.

In 2016, Cencer was named to the Michigan Advisory Board of the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He has also been a presenter for the NSCA at both state and national conferences.

In addition to his experience at Ferris State, Cencer coached the 2009-10 season with the Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks organization.

Cencer, also a competitive cyclist, earned a bachelor’s degree from Franciscan University.