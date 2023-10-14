Atlantic Hockey issues one-game suspension to Niagara’s Brockhoff for major charging penalty Oct. 13 against Omaha

Atlantic Hockey on Saturday announced a one-game suspension for Niagara defenseman Lane Brockhoff, effective for the Purple Eagles’ next NCAA Division I contest.

The suspension is a result of Brockhoff’s major penalty and game misconduct for charging, which occurred at the 19:24 mark of the third period in Niagara’s game on Friday, Oct. 13 at Omaha.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Niagara’s next scheduled Division I game is tonight, Saturday, Oct. 14, at Omaha.

Brockhoff is eligible to return for the Purple Eagles’ game on Saturday, Oct. 21 at home against Mercyhurst.