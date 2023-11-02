UMass Boston hires former Boston University, Connecticut captain Amonte as Beacons’ new men’s hockey assistant coach

UMass Boston has announced the hiring of Ty Amonte as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ty to the Beacon hockey family,” said Beacons head coach Peter Belisle in a statement. “He brings a wealth of hockey playing and coaching experience at many levels and will be a great addition to our staff.”

Amonte spent his NCAA career at Boston University, where he served as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons, helping lead the Terriers to two Hockey East playoff and one NCAA tournament appearance.

Upon graduating from BU, Amonte used his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Connecticut, where he was named an alternate captain and helped lead the Huskies to a Hockey East playoff appearance.

“I am excited to join Coach Belisle’s staff,” Amonte said. “He has done an amazing job building a strong program, and I cannot wait to get to work with him and the team.”

Amonte is the son of former five-time NHL All-Star Tony Amonte, who played in 1,174 games over 16 NHL seasons and two at BU from 1989 to 1991.