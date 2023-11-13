Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 14, 2023

(3) Colgate at Dartmouth

Sydney Morrow scored her first career hat trick and 14 different Raiders registered a point as Colgate took an 8-1 win over Dartmouth. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe had a goal and two assists and Emma Pais had a goal and an assist in the win. Laura Fuoco ruined the shutout with a power play goal for the Big Green.

(3) Colgate at Harvard

The Raiders won their 10th straight game with a decisive 10-1 victory over Harvard on Saturday. Neena Brick scored four goals and added an assist while Kristýna Kaltounková racked up five points on two goals and three assists. Zoe Boosamra was the goal scorer for Harvard.

(5) Clarkson at (6) St. Lawrence

Golden Knights set an attendance record for Cheel Arena with 3223 fans on Wednesday and the action on the ice did not disappoint. Dominique Petrie opened the scoring for Clarkson, but Aly MacLeod responded for St. Lawrence to make it 1-1. Nicole Gosling gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead by the end of the first and that score held into the third period, when Kennedy Wilson tied the game 2-2. Sena Catterall’s short-handed goal make it 3-2 for Clarkson and Brooke McQuigge added a power play goal to push it to 4-2. Taylor Lum scored a power play goal of her own to close the gap back to one goal, making it 4-3. Darcie Lappan scored in the waning minutes to put the game out of reach and Petrie’s empty-netter secured the 6-3 win for Clarkson. On Saturday, Lappan, Catterall and Petrie all scored to give Clarkson the 3-0 win.

(7) Cornell at Harvard

Grace Dwyer and Izzy Daniel each had a goal and two assists while Katie Chan and Lily Delianedis each had a goal and an assist and Kaitlin Jockims scored to lead Cornell to a 5-1 win over Harvard on Friday. Kaley MacDonald scored for the Crimson to ruin the shutout.

(7) Cornell at Dartmouth

After a scoreless first period, Izzy Daniel and Lily Delianedis opened the scoring to give Cornell a 2-0 lead after two. Ashley Messier and Daniel pushed the lead to 4-0 by the midpoint of the final frame. Dartmouth pushed back with goals from Izee Powell and Kenzie Bachelor, but ran out of time to complete a comeback, as the Big Red took a 4-2 win.

Union at (11) Yale

Yale narrowly escaped with a win on Friday as Union pushed them to overtime before Elle Hartje ended the game with 90 seconds left on the clock. Hartje opened the scoring for the Bulldogs late in the first period, but Union struck back just 11 seconds later with a goal from Maddie Leaney. Early in the third, Leaney gave the Garnet Chargers a 2-1 lead. But Jordan Ray scored unassisted to tie the game 2-2 and force OT.

RPI at (11) Yale

Anna Bargman, Naomi Boucher, Jordan Ray and Gracie Gilkyson each scored on Saturday to lead Yale to a 4-1 victory. Ell Hartje had three assists in the win. Nina Christof scored for RPI in the loss.

(12) Connecticut at Maine

The Black Bears outshot the Huskies 21-13, but Tia Chan pitched a shutout and Jada Habisch scored on the power play to give UConn a 1-0 win on Friday. Chan stood out again on Saturday, making 34 saves and Habisch was the offensive hero, scoring twice. Brooke Campbell added a power play goal. Ann-Frederique Guay scored late for Maine to end the shutout, but Connecticut took a 3-1 win and weekend sweep.

(15) Boston College at (13) Vermont

Vermont reset their Hockey East attendance record with a crowd of 2,705 on Friday night, but Boston College won the night with a 6-3 victory. The Catamounts had a 3-0 lead before 21 minutes had elapsed thanks to goals from Kaylee Lewis, Natálie Mlýnková and Maddy Skelton. Abby Newhook clawed one back for the Eagles early in the second, but the Catamounts had a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame. Gabby Roy made it a one-goal game early, but as time ticked on, it looked like Vermont might be able to hold on to the lead. Then BC went to work, scoring three goals in less than three minutes. First it was Abby Newhook, then a slashing penalty led to a Julia Pellerin power play goal and Sammy Taber lit the lamp to put Boston College up 5-3. Sammy Smigliani’s empty net goal secured a 6-3 come-from-behind win for the Eagles. On Saturday Sydney Correa made a career high 33 saves in her first start of the 2023-24 season, including 12 in the first period, to lead Vermont to a 3-2 win. Newhook scored on the power play in the first to put the Eagles up 1-0. UVM regrouped at intermission and responded in the second with an extra-attacker goal from Mlýnkovál. In the third, Evelyne Blais-Savoie took advantage of another power play to put the Catamounts up 2-1. Pellerin tied it up for BC near the end of the frame, but just 11 seconds later, Skelton scored the game-winner to give Vermont the weekend split.

Mercyhurst at (14) Princeton

Jane Kuehl scored late in the first to give Princeton a lead they would never give up, despite Mercyhurst’s best efforts. Emerson O’Leary’s goal in the opening minute of the second made it 2-0, but Sara Boucher cut the lead to 2-1 just minutes later. O’Leary pushed the score to 3-1 early in the third. It was an exciting final few minutes of play as Olivia Cvar’s power play goal brough Mercyhurst within one. Stehanie Wallace quickly replied to make it 4-2 Tigers. Sofia Nuutinen’s power play goal brought it to 4-2, but the Lakers ran out of time and Princeton took the 4-3 win. In game two, ten different Tigers tallied points to lead Princeton to a 5-1 win. Issy Wunder led the Tigers with two goals and an assist.