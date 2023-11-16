Women’s Division I College Hockey: Introducing the PodKaz

After trying a test episode last week, we’ve decided to move forward with a USCHO women’s hockey podcast and we’ve made it official with a name, a graphic and moving to your favorite streaming service.

Introducing The PodKaz USCHO women’s hockey podcast with Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski.

Don’t know what that name is in reference to? This first official episode is for you.

We promise future episodes won’t be quite so long, but we wanted this at the top for people to be able to find and refer to. It’s a primer and introduction to women’s college hockey where we cover history, impact on the international game, structure, rules, awards, challenges, the post season and more.

There’s plenty in this episode for folks who are already fans, but we also understand if you want to skip ahead. We’re also dropping a short episode previewing this weekend’s matchup between (1) Wisconsin and (2) Ohio State in Columbus.

Find today's primer episode here:

Here are the homepages for The PodKaz on most of the big streaming services:

We are having technical difficulties with Apple, but hope to have it there soon.

Questions, concerns, suggestions? You can find us on Twitter:

