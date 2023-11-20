Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 20, 2023

(1) Wisconsin at (1) Ohio State

The Buckeyes made a statement this weekend with a sweep of the top-ranked team in the country. On Friday, the Badgers looked flat and a little lost as Ohio State outshot them 30-19, including 14-6 in the first period. UW was lucky to escape the frame down only 1-0. Kiara Zanon’s quick reaction when the Badger defense lost track of the puck in the cease was the difference. While was 0-for-7 on the power play over the weekend, Ohio State struck twice on the player advantage on Friday to extend the lead to 3-0 in the second on a pair of Jenn Gardiner goals. Wisconsin could not find an answer and Ohio State took the first game. The shot disparity continued in the second game, as Gardiner scored in the first and the Buckeyes held Wisconsin to just four shots. The Badgers showed more life in the second and scored their only goal on the weekend on a breakaway by Cassie Hall. In overtime, Hannah Bilka’s shot looked to initially be saved before the puck dribbled through Ava McNaughton’s legs and into the net to give Ohio State five of six points on the weekend.

(13) Princeton at (3) Colgate

The Raiders scored three times on the power play and built on a four-goal first frame to take a 7-1 win. Danielle Serdachny led Colgate with two goals and two assists while Sydney Morrow added three helpers. Kas Betinol scored twice and Kristýna Kaltounková, Ally Simpson and Madeline Palumbo also scored in the win. Sarah Paul was the goal scorer for Princeton in the loss.

(9) Quinnipiac at (3) Colgate

The second half of the first frame held most of the action in this one as Sydney Morrow opened the scoring with a wrister in the ninth minute. Kate Reilly responded for Quinnipiac a minute later to make it 1-1. Elyssa Biederman and Kristýna Kaltounková scored in the final four minutes of the frame to give Colgate a lead they would not relinquish. Emma Pais’ empty net goal secured the 4-1 win.

(4) Minnesota at (8) Minnesota Duluth

The two teams played an incredibly tight match on Friday night where neither could seem to pull away. After a scoreless back and forth first period where UMD outshot the Gophers 14-4, Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal from Abbey Murphy. The momentum shifted to Minnesota, who held the shot advantage 18-6 in the second. Midway through the third, Hanna Baskin tied the game for UMD with a gorgeous shot from the along boards on the blue line that tucked inside the back post. In a finish that couldn’t have been scripted, grad transfer Taylor Stewart, who played her first four years in Duluth, scored the game-winner for the Gophers as she stepped up from the blue line to clean up a rebound that trickled into the net to give Minnesota a 2-1 advantage. Peyton Hemp’s empty net goal ensured a 3-1 win. On Saturday, the Gophers used two shorthanded goals to secure another 3-1 win and weekend sweep. Ella Huber scored first, one-timing a feed from behind the net from Josefin Bouveng to make it 1-0 Minnesota. Murphy scored a beauty of a goal midway through the game, collecting her own rebound after a breakaway, circling and putting the puck right back on net. Gabby Krause grabbed one back for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 2-1, but a good forecheck by Minnesota on the power play led to a turnover where Audrey Wethington whiffed, but Peyton Hemp did not and the Gophers took a 3-1 win.

Brown at (5) Clarkson

Gail Levy scored her first career goal to open the scoring and put Brown up 1-0 midway through the first. Minutes later, Darcie Lappan blocked a shot on one of the ice and immediately took the puck in transition on a breakaway to tie the game 1-1. Margot Norehad’s goal late in the first put Brown up 2-1 at the intermission. The Bears extended their lead to 3-1 in the second on a deep shot during the power play by Jade Iginla. Clarkson pushed hard in the third to try and close the gap, including killing a five minute major at the midpoint of the period. A flurry of penalties in the final four minutes of regulation put both teams’ special teams to work. With the goalie pulled, Haley Winn cut the lead to 3-2 with 57.2 seconds left. Less than 17 seconds later, Nicole Gosling tied the game to force overtime, where no winner could be decided and the game ended a 3-3 tie.

(11) Yale at (5) Clarkson

The Bulldogs outshot Clarkson 22-16, but could not find a way past Michelle Pasichnyk on Saturday. Darcie Lappan’s first period goal proved to be all Clarkson needed to earn the win. Yale had a goal called back for offsides in the second and this one ended 1-0 for the Golden Knights.

(9) Quinnipiac at (6) Cornell

After a scoreless first period, rookie Kahlen Lamarche gave Quinnipiac a 1-0 lead when an errant Cornell pass ended up on her stick in the slot. Near the end of the period, Emerson Jarvis put back a rebound to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead. In the third, Kaitlin Jockims scored short-handed to cut into the lead for Cornell, but the Big Red couldn’t find an equalizer and Jess Schryver’s empty net goal secured the win for Quinnipiac. It was Cornell’s first loss of the season.

(13) Princeton at (6) Cornell

It was a busy first period in Ithaca as the Big Red struck quickly as Kaitlin Jockims put Cornell up 1-0 a minute into the game. Five minutes later, Princeton tied it with a breakaway goal from Annie Kuehl. Sarah Fillier gave the Tigers their first lead with a shot from the slot to make it 2-1 at the midpoint of the frame. Lily Delianedis scored late in the period to tie the game 2-2 as the teams went to the locker room. In the second, Fillier struck during a 5-on-3 power play to give Princeton a 3-2 lead heading into the third. Karel Prefontaine scored an extra-attacker goal of her own for Cornell to tie the game once more early in the frame. Sarah Paul took a feed from Catherine Kerin to score the eventual game-winner for the Tigers to give them the 4-3 win.

(11) Yale at (7) St. Lawrence

A great individual effort from Abby Hustler just a minute into the game led to a Melissa Jeffries goal to put St. Lawrence on the board first. A few minutes later, Yale tied it on Stephanie Stainton’s shot through the five hole after a SLU turnover to tie the game 1-1. Hustler lit the lamp in the second with a one-timer on the power play to give the Saints a 2-1 lead at the second intermission. Yale pushed for the equalizer in the third and finally Vita Poniatovskaia made it 2-2 with just more than three minutes to play. It seemed overtime was inevitable, but Jeffries found Anna Segedi at the doorstep on the next play and St. Lawrence took a 3-2 win.

Brown at (7) St. Lawrence

Julia Gosling recorded her 100th career point on her second of three assists on Saturday to help lead St. Lawrence to a 4-0 win. Kenney Emerson, Sarah Marchand and Taylor Lum had the Saints up 3-0 and then Marchand added an empty-net goal to secure the victory.

(10) St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (home and home)

The Huskies outshot the Tommies 39-12, but St. Thomas goalie Calla Frank stymied St. Cloud for most of the game. Avery Myers showed off some slick moves to score the only goal of the game as SCSU took a 1-0 win. On Saturday, Jojo Chobak earned the second St. Cloud shutout of the weekend while Maddy Peterson scored her first career goal to open the scoring and Emma Gentry added a goal in the third to give SCSU the 2-0 win and weekend sweep.

Holy Cross vs. (12) Connecticut (home and home)

On Friday, the two teams played just under 42 minutes of scoreless hockey before UConn broke the stalemate with a top shelf power play goal from Ava Rinker. Kathryn Stockdale and Brooke Campbell extended the lead as the period elapsed to give the Huskies a 3-0 win. In the second game, Connecticut extended their win streak to eight games with a 3-1 win. Holy Cross took a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a goal from Alexia Moreau and held that for 20 minutes of game play before a beautiful effort from Jada Habisch to tie it up. A turnover led to an odd skater rush for Riley Grimley and Camryn Wong, who tapped the puck in to make it 2-1 Huskies. Kyla Josifovic’s top shelf snipe made it 3-1 to seal the win and weekend sweep.

Maine at (14) Vermont

In the first game, goalie Julia Bachetti made 19 saves to earn her first career shutout to lead a balanced Maine team past Vermont. There were different goal scorers – Ida Kuoppala, Ashley Kokavec and Alyssa Wruble – and an additional six different skaters – Elise Morphy, Ava Stevenson, Haley Ryan, Abby Latorella, Rahel Enzler and Mira Seregély – responsible for the assists on those goals. On Saturday, Kuoppala continued her hot start by opening the game with a short-handed goal and closing out the match with a game-winner. With Maine up 1-0, Vermont fought back with goals from Hailey Eikos and Ezra Oien to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Midway through the game, Ann-Frederique Guay tied the game on the power play. Kuoppala’s goal was eight minutes into the third and the Black Bears shut down on defense to keep the win and weekend sweep.

Boston University at (15) Boston College

Much of the first period was the team’s feeling each other out and looking for an opening. BU’s Sydney Healey found the first frame’s only goal 14 minutes in to give the Terriers a 1-0 lead at the break. Katie Pyne quickly tied it up in the second, but BU responded as Clara Yuhn gave the Terriers the 2-1 lead before four minutes had elapsed. Sammy Smigliani’s goal later in the frame made it 2-2 heading into the third. Kate Ham put the Eagles up 3-2, but Neely Nicholson’s power play goal evened things at three. Gaby Roy BC ahead for good with four to play and Abby Newhook added an empty-netter to secure the 5-3 win.