Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz talks about a new No. 1 team, eye-opening major penalty numbers and Thanksgiving tourneys

We look back at Ohio State’s sweep of Wisconsin in last week’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 series and talk about the seven ECAC teams in the top 15. Nicole has an interview with NCAA national coordinator of women’s ice hockey officiating Krissy Langley about what’s behind the rise in the number of major penalties called early this season. And Nicole and Todd look ahead to the Thanksgiving weekend slate that includes tournaments in untraditional locations.

For more information on Team Caribbean women’s ice hockey mentioned in the episode, visit https://www.reachingourgoal.com/donation/fhJAl1dHxgn2.

