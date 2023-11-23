This Week in ECAC Hockey: Getting Thanksgiving rolling with 10 things to be thankful for as holiday upon us

Last year presented me with an opportunity to reintroduce a slightly different format to our weekly column.

It was a take on former colleague Dave Hendrickson’s list of 20 things that made him thankful for covering Hockey East, and it gave me a real chance to sit back and talk about the things that made me grateful for covering college hockey.

Writing about those things gave me an opportunity to take a step back from covering the on-ice stories, and in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, I’d like to resurrect the idea for another year. We’ll return to more traditional stories next week, but in the meantime, here’s a list of 10 things for which I’m thankful.

10. The Walk into the Arena

I’ve been broadcasting college hockey for the better part of 15 years, but the ride and walk to an arena still gets me every time. Getting to step outside of my normal life and transform into a media member is a privilege for which I’m truly grateful, and there’s nothing quite like getting into the car for those first couple of streets on the drive.

It’s one of the few times I get to decompress from the world, and hitting a playlist or podcast on the ride to an arena somehow expels all of the negative energy built up from battling the real world. Drinking a coffee in the car and seeing the building for the first time in the distance puts the icing on the proverbial cake, as if the hockey world that’s been dormant for the past week is coming alive with its own promise of adrenaline and excitement.

9. Covering National Champions

Returning to a conference beat last year was a huge step for me, and specifically writing about ECAC brought me home to the league that introduced me to college hockey. That my first year coincided with a national championship team at Quinnipiac allowed me to enjoy the ride from the literal beginning-to-end storyline of a college hockey season, and I am grateful over congratulatory for riding the wave through to the raising of a banner.

Last year was exceptionally special for me because ECAC had four teams in the national tournament. I’d never experienced that level of success before, and it challenged me to find stories beyond the surface level. I hope I’ve been able to do that, and I also hope that we’re able to watch another ECAC team earn a championship in Minneapolis this coming spring.

8. Working With Students

I’ve been pretty blessed to run with a great group of student workers at various schools, but the new crop is infusing the sport with a passion that’s reinvigorated my juice for the game. I feel like I’ve moved into a new era in understanding social media and the different content machines because the younger journalists are more savvy when it comes to TikTok or Instagram, and it’s been a pleasure to teach them about professionalism while watching them fuse it to the modern mediums.

My student broadcast partner at Bentley is a prime example. His name is Matt Krefting, and I’ve watched him grow from a kid who wanted the microphone to a trusted confidant when it comes to color commentary. He’s caught things on the ice that he’s then gathered into his questions for postgame press conferences, but he’s also capable of putting together a TikTok about the day in the life of a student broadcaster. I didn’t even know that last part was possible because I couldn’t do a TikTok dance routine.

7. Young Kids Playing Hockey

My brother-in-law is a firefighter, so his wife – my wife’s sister – asked me to help her out with getting equipment for her son for his first hockey practice. She’d never put equipment on a kiddo before, so she needed me to help get the arm and shoulder pads over his head while getting his skates laced.

He was far from the only kid in that locker room that day, but the moms and dads who watched their kids take the ice started an investment that quickly developed a passion for throwing the skates and helmets on their children. I watched kids step on the ice for the first time that day, and it grabbed my attention because kids were helping each other. They were forming partnerships that helped them later learn how to skate with sticks and pucks, and I see everything forming for the next kid who buries a breakaway in front of a student section during an intermission.

6. TMQ and Podcasts

Writing for USCHO extended my family by an unknown factor, but sitting down and doing our weekly collaborations is a way to renew those vows, so to speak. Writing TMQ this past week with Paula Weston was exceptionally enjoyable for me to reconnect with one of my most beloved colleagues, and my weekly USCHO Edge podcast with Ed Trefzger and Jimmy Connelly is some of the most fun I’ve had since joining this site.

I have always been lucky that Chris Lerch took the chance on me to write for USCHO, and I’m looking forward to taking my girls on the road to witness how we meet, connect and build our stories.

5. Early Mornings and Late Nights

My body clock was blown to smithereens by having kids, but it’s not like I’ve ever been one to complain about waking up early or going to bed after everyone in my house is completely asleep. In fact, last year was a time when I was up around 4 a.m. with my younger daughter, but I’ve become much more of a night owl when it comes to getting work done on the computer since she developed more of a regular sleep routine.

Being able to function on little to no sleep is a parent’s best skill in general, but I love that it’s helped me structure my week a little bit better when it comes to interviews and articles. I’ve been a little bit more diligent about hitting deadlines (a big thing that I struggled with last year), and I hope I’ve rewarded the patience of our administrative and editorial staff for sticking with me over the past 365 days.

4. Medical Personnel

I had a nightmare scenario this year when a player was stretchered off the ice in a game where I was broadcasting. He was okay and returned to skating a couple of weeks later, but it made me genuinely realize the delicate balance between players fighting hard for pucks along the wall or in open ice scenarios.

One wrong step is a recipe for a catastrophe, and having medical personnel on site and at the ready is the quickest way to avoid experiencing bigger issues. There’s a calmness to what they do, and the stories about their heroism in times when they’re needed reminds me how I never had their nerve or temperament. The trainers, doctors, EMTs, and anyone else involved are probably the biggest heroes and most underrated personnel at a building.

3. The Staffs

It still takes a village to make these weekly columns happen, and I’m eternally grateful to the players and coaches who take time out of their week to sit and talk about themselves and their programs. I know it’s difficult to sacrifice that time when weeks are stuffed with classes, homework, practice, film sessions, recoveries, meals, and literally anything else, but I’ve never had a negative experience in this league.

A special shoutout to the sports information directors who also serve as the conduits to make all of this happen. Their jobs never stop during the season, and I’m sure the thought of an off day on a Sunday is juicier than dealing with the pesky reporter who sends the email to ask for availability during the week.

2. The Fans

Look, it’s a fairly obvious thing to say, but without readers, a site is just words on a page.

The fans are the ones that keep this going. They react to what we write, and they care about their teams. I hope I generate enough conversation to get you through your weeks, and I especially appreciate the people who respond through the message board, through Twitter or X or whatever it’s called these days, and through the different and various social media outlets.

We’re all the more accessible these days, but I’m happy that I’ve found a bunch of crazy lunatics who love this sport as much as I do. I can’t wait to see what we have in store for one another for the second half of the season, and to the kind sports fan who once put me on a meme, keep them coming. You’ve given me good humor for those text messages to friends.

1. The Family

Becoming a dad was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. Becoming a #girldad changed my outlook on life and the world, and I have no idea what I would do without coming home to my two kids. They’re chaotic and crazy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Everyone in my family is supportive of this endeavor. My wife totally understands the sacrifices involved, and she’s here for me every step of the way. We are, in many ways, a sports family, but she’s embraced the idea of bringing our kids to visit me at work when I’m on the air or in a press box. She knows how our older daughter lights up the press box when she walks into the room, and our younger daughter is about as cute as they come.

My family is the reason I’m here, and I love them with every fiber of my being. I live for our anarchy, and without them, I’d never find the internal monologue for a hockey column. For that, I’m truly grateful.

So here’s to a great holiday and wishing the best for you and yours. May your table, however it forms, be full of joy and love and warmth and every other emotion that gets us to bed at night. Everyone deserves happiness, and I hope this week provides you with the optimal version of whatever you define.