Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 27, 2023

(6) St. Lawrence at (1) Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes made another statement this weekend as they absolutely shut down the number two team in the ECAC. The Saints were completely unable to get anything going as OSU outshot them 41-15 and 41-9 in the two games. On Friday, Makenna Webster and Jocelyn Amos each had two goals and an assist, Kelsey King had two goals and Stephanie Markowski, Kenzie Hauswirth and Hadley Hartmetz each had three assists to lead Ohio State to an 11-0 win. Sixteen of OSU’s 18 skaters showed up on the scoresheet and the team set a new program record for goals in a game. Saturday’s game was closer in score, but the Buckeyes held SLU to just two power play shots in the first period. Joy Dunne’s goal late in the frame made it 1-0 Ohio State. Abby Hustler scored an equalizer on the power play in the second to make it 1-1. But OSU pulled away in the third. Amos scored a shorthander in the first minute of the period. Jenn Gardiner added a power play goal a few minutes later and Webster and Jenna Buglioni each scored to make it a 5-1 win.

(2) Colgate at (9) Minnesota Duluth

Sophomore goaltender Hailey MacLeod made 29 saves for UMD and earned her first shutout against a ranked opponent on Friday to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-0 win. After a back and forth first period, Clara Van Wieren put Minnesota Duluth up 1-0 in the opening minutes of the second. Danielle Burgen got a feed from Olivia Wallin to double the lead later in the period. Reece Hunt gathered a puck off the boards to score in the third and secure the win. MacLeod got the nod in net for Saturday and delivered another standout performance, making 37 saves and falling just shy of a shut out weekend – Colgate scored in the final minute of regulation. The Raiders outshot UMD 38-21 as they tried to push back in the second game. The Bulldogs got on the board early in the second when a Jenna Lawry shot hit the crossbar and popped out to Grace Sadura, who did not miss the second-chance opportunity. UMD looked to be on their way to the weekend sweep, but Colgate pulled their goalie on a penalty kill, put on the pressure and Ally Simpson found the tying goal with 42 seconds left on the clock. Overtime could not decide a winner and it ended 1-1.

(4) Minnesota vs. Harvard

The Gophers outshot Harvard 44-12 in Washington DC on Friday and skated away with a 3-1 win. Ella Huber’s goal in the first put Minnesota up 1-0. Gwynn Lapp scored on the power play at the midpoint of the second to tie the game 1-1. Ava Lindsay scored an extra-attacker goal of her own late in the middle frame to put the Gophers back on top 2-1. Redshirt junior Abbey Murphy continued her scoring tear, netting her 50th goal in just her 71st game played to close out the 3-1 win.

(4) Minnesota vs. (8) Cornell

Minnesota showed they aren’t a team to overlook with a convincing win over Cornell on Saturday. The Gophers outshot the Big Red 32-13. Abbey Murphy is now tied for the national lead with 15 goals thanks to the two she netted in this game. The Wethington sisters had Minnesota up 2-0 after one – Madeline opened the scoring and Audrey added a shorthander. Murphy scored in the second before Cornell ended the shutout bid with a goal from Katie Chan. But Murphy struck again in the opening minute of the third to push the lead to 4-1 and Madison Kaiser scored a few minutes later to secure the 5-1 win.

(5) Clarkson vs. Syracuse (home and home)

These two upstate New York colleges played a split series, with one game on Tuesday and another on Saturday. Syracuse hosted first and took advantage of being at home to hit the ice with momentum. The Orange took a 1-0 lead into the first break thanks to a power play goal from Tatum White. Clarkson seemed to shake out of it in the second, holding Syracuse to just one shot on goal. It took half the frame, but the Golden Knights broke through with a power play goal from Anne Cherkowski at the game’s midpoint. Alexie Guay and Jenna Goodwin scored just more than a minute apart in the final minutes of the second to help Clarkson pull away and make it 3-1. Brooke McQuigge’s goal in the opening minute of the third put the end to any comeback vibes and the Golden Knights took a 4-1 win. On Saturday, Clarkson hosted and used four third-period goals to earn themselves a 5-0 win and sweep. Cherkowski had two extra-attacker goals, McQuigge added a power play tally and Rebecca Morissette and Laurence Frenette each lit the lamp in the win.

Northeastern vs. (14) Boston College

These two Boston schools traveled out to Gloucester, MA for a special game on Saturday. Peyton Anderson scored the lone goal in the first to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead. Sidney Fess’ power play goal evened the score midway through the game. In the final frame, Taze Thompson scored what would prove to be the game-winner and Skylar Irving added an empty-net goal to give the Huskies a 3-1 win.

Northeastern at (15) Vermont

Natálie Mlýnková put the Catamounts up 1-0 early, taking advantage of a Northeastern turnover and scoring on the breakaway 68 seconds into the game on a fake shot and backhander. Northeastern responded in the second with a backhanded goal of their own as Allie Lalonde made it 1-1. Brooke George set up Alaina Tanski on a breakaway and she scored five hole to make it 2-1 Vermont. Just before the second intermission, a power play gave Peyton Anderson the opportunity to go bar down to tie the game 2-2. The Catamounts put the pressure on in the second and found the game winner from Rose-Marie Brochu to life Vermont to a 3-2 win.

Nutmeg Classic

(7) Quinnipiac vs. (11) Connecticut

Julia Nearis’ wicked wrister had the Bobcats up 1-0 after the first. Midway through the second, UConn scored twice in a minute to go up 2-1. Claire Peterson and Camryn Wong each lit the lamp for the Huskies. However, Quinnipiac quickly countered when Kendall Cooper’s shot deflected into the net off a UConn stick. Nearis broke out her wrister again in the third to make it 3-2 and Nina Steigauf scored a few minutes later to put the game out of reach of Connecticut as Quinnipiac took a 4-2 win.

(7) Quinnipiac vs. (13) Yale

In the final of this battle for Connecticut state supremacy, Yale outshot Quinnipiac 36-28, but Logan Angers was perfect in net and the Bobcats earned their fourth straight Nutmeg Classic trophy. Kate Reilly, Kendall Cooper and Nina Steigauf each scored in the 3-0 win.

Sacred Heart vs. (11) Connecticut

Jillian Petruno made a career-high 53 saves, but the Huskies overwhelmed Sacred Heart, outshooting them 56-5 to take a 3-1 win in the consolation game of the Nutmeg Classic. Jada Habisch’s shot late in the first trickled past Petruno to put UConn up 1-0. In the second, Paige McNeil’s wrister tied the game 1-1 early, but Habisch struck on the power play to make it 2-1 and a minute later Brooke Campbell made it 3-1. Sacred Heart could not push back in the third and Connecticut took the 3-1 win.

Sacred Heart vs. (13) Yale

Gracie Gilkyson had a goal and five assists, Stephanie Stainton had two goals and three assists and Cara DiAntonio had two goals and an assist to lead Yale in an 11-0 win.