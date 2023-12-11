Monday 10: Top-ranked North Dakota swept at home by Colorado College, Wisconsin on roll, RIT back atop Atlantic Hockey

Each week, USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.

1. Down goes No. 1 …twice

On Friday, Colorado College upset No. 1 North Dakota 3-2 in overtime.

On Saturday, the Tigers did it again. Another 3-2 overtime victory over the Flying Hawks, both in Grand Forks.

Noah Laba got the game-winner 35 seconds into overtime on Friday, snapping a 15-game winless streak for the Tigers against the Fighting Hawks.

NO WAY, NOAH!! Laba wins it in OT against No. 1 North Dakota!!#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/fv5XDaa9ne — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) December 9, 2023

Saturday’s win was even more historic, thanks to Gleb Veremyev’s GWG at 2:45 of OT. The resulting sweep by Colorado College was its first in Grand Forks in 30 years.

Tiger Fans, here it is. Gleb Veremyev's game-winner in overtime to secure the sweep over No. 1 North Dakota!!#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/lVKaSxPx0h — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) December 10, 2023

2. A new No. 1?

Boston College looks likely to regain the top spot in the USCHO Division I men’s poll .

The Eagles entered the weekend tied with rival Boston University for the No. 2 position in the poll.

While BU is done for the semester, BC defeated No. 9 Providence 5-4 on Saturday at a sold-out Conte Forum.

Oskar Jellvik scored twice in 66 seconds late in the third period to break a 3-3 tie.

3. Badgers heating up going into holiday break

Sixth-ranked Wisconsin swept No. 17 Penn State, 6-3 and 4-1, to extend its winning streak to five games.

On Friday, UW’s Carson Bantle had a hat-trick and William Whitelaw added a pair of goals to pace the Badgers.

Penn State scored on its first shot on goal on Saturday, but Wisconsin rookie goaltender William Gramme shut the door after that, stopping the next 25 shots for his second career victory in as many starts.

The Badgers end the semester with a 14-4 record, 9-1 at home for their best home start in ten seasons.

4. Spartans sweep, remain atop Big Ten

Michigan State needed all six points to remain in first in the Big Ten standings, and the seventh-ranked Spartans did just that with a 5-2, 2-1 home sweep over No. 20 Notre Dame.

Artyom Levshunov, Isaac Howard, and Daniel Russell all had four point games (one goal, three assists) for MSU on Friday, while Karsen Dorwart and Red Savage scored for the Spartans on Saturday.

Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel had a busy weekend, as MSU launched 56 shots on goal on Friday and another 40 on Saturday.

5. Shootout(s) at Mullett

Arizona State had been perfect (4-0) in overtime at Mullett Arena but had to settle for a pair of ties and subsequent shootout wins against Dartmouth.

The No. 12 Sun Devils needed a comeback on Friday to force a 4-4 tie, down 3-1 to the Big Green after the first period.

Saturday’s 1-1 tie featured a 35-save performance from Dartmouth goaltender Cooper Black.

“I thought that their goalie was unbelievable,” said Arizona State coach Greg Powers after the game. “He’s 6-foot-8 and athletic and he was tremendous.”

The ties dropped ASU from 16th to 17th in the Pairwise rankings. The Sun Devils play a rare away series at Robert Morris next weekend.

6. Pouring it on

Massachusetts scored a program-record 11 goals on Friday to defeat Alaska Anchorage, 11-2.

Fifteen players had at least a point for the No. 11 Minutemen. Rookie Aydar Suniev led the way with five points on two goals and three assists.

Saturday saw a much more even contest, with Massachusetts needing a pair of late goals for a 3-2 win and nonconference sweep.

7. RIT regains first place in Atlantic Hockey

Rochester Institute of Technology needed three points in its series at American International this past weekend to finish the semester in first place in Atlantic Hockey.

The No. 19 Tigers got four, thanks to a 5-2 win Saturday after a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday to the Yellow Jackets, who forced OT in the first game on a late, extra-attacker goal from Brian Kramer. Kramer then scored the game-winner in OT.

Elijah Gonsalves had a pair of goals on Saturday for the Tigers, which edged ahead of Sacred Heart by two points in the AHA standings. The Pioneers have a game in hand.

RIT goalie Tommy Scarfone made 72 saves on the weekend, including this one on Saturday.

Tommy Scarfone. The @Atlantic_Hockey leader in nope and uh uh and not today. #RoarTech pic.twitter.com/rpOl5rEWHU — RIT Men's Hockey (@RITMHKY) December 9, 2023

8. Like poetry, it rhymes

This past weekend’s series between Mercyhurst and Army West Point featured a pair of mirror-image games.

On Friday, the Lakers held a 3-1 in the third period, only to see the Black Knights rally for three goals in the game’s final 10 minutes. Mac Gadowsky had a hat-trick for Army West Point.

Saturday was a role reversal, with the Black Nights leading 3-1 in the third only to see the Lakers rattle off three straight for a 4-3 win. Steven Agriogianis had a pair of goals for the Lakers.

9. Splitsville in CCHA

Three of the four league series in the CCHA resulted in splits, with Bowling Green recording the only sweep, defeating Ferris State, 1-0 and 4-3.

Rookie goaltender Cole Moore recorded his first collegiate shutout on Friday for the Falcons, stopping all 39 shots that he faced.

Only six points separate teams 1-7 in the standings with St. Thomas at the top. No team is better than .500 by more than two games in conference play.

10. ECAC in nonconference play

There were no conference games played in the ECAC this weekend, and we won’t see another until Dec. 30.

The league was 5-3-1 this past weekend to raise its season record to 27-41-7 (.407), highlighted by No. 5 Quinnipiac’s come-from-behind 4-2 win over Long Island.

Zach Tupker scored the game-winner early in the third period for the Bobcats, who outshot the Sharks 42-17.