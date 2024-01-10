St. John Fisher University announces addition of men’s, women’s NCAA Division III hockey teams to start play with 2025-26 season

St. John Fisher University will add two intercollegiate hockey teams to its athletic offerings beginning in 2025 and will be the first collegiate partner of the Rochester (N.Y.) Ice Center, the program’s home ice.

The school is located in Pittsford, N.Y.

The addition of men’s and women’s hockey teams to the roster of sports offered at the university broadens its total number of athletic teams competing in the NCAA Division III to 26 teams.

Fisher’s athletics department is now in the recruiting phase, and incoming hockey student-athletes will enter the university in the fall 2025 semester.

This news builds upon recent years of growth in the Fisher athletics department as well as the increasing popularity of hockey in the Western New York region and on campus. Fisher’s club hockey team won the American Division Championship at the AAU College Hockey Tournament in March 2023.

“We are confident that our university’s academic offerings, continuing growth, and reputation and record in the NCAA Division III will enable us to successfully recruit hockey student-athletes to Fisher who will add to our success,” said Jose Perales, vice president for enrollment management, in a statement. “We look forward to providing the total Fisher experience to students who might now consider Fisher because of the opportunity to play intercollegiate hockey. Not only will they have access to a state-of-the-market academic experience but the exceptional Fisher athletics experience as well.”

The university anticipates a roster size of 25-30 student-athletes on both the men’s and women’s teams with an eye toward their first competitive intercollegiate game in fall 2025.

“This is an exciting time at Fisher and expanding our intercollegiate athletic offerings to reflect the growing interest in hockey adds to that excitement,” added Bob Ward, Fisher athletics director. “Through our partnership with the premier facility in the region, the Rochester Ice Center, our student-athletes will have access to cutting edge facilities, and a place to call home.”

The university said that next steps include hiring a coaching staff and the finalization of the sport’s conference affiliation.